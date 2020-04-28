Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) provides services and supports for older individuals and caregivers to help them remain in their homes and independent at they age.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the emphasis has been placed on remaining at home and reducing the possibility of being exposed to this disease through social interactions or going to public places.
To help older individuals and caregivers remain at home and get the nutrition they need to stay healthy, NEI3A has partnered with the following grocers for the delivery of food to seniors:
• Brothers Market – Parkersberg
• Brothers Market – Cascade
• Brothers Market – Denver
• Strawberry Foods – Strawberry Point
• McElroy’s Food Market — Winthrop
• Greenwood Grocery – Farley
• Valley Fresh Market – Elgin
• Elma Locker & Grocery – Elma
• Lansing IGA – Lansing
• Karl’s Grocery – Edgewood
• State Center Hometown Foods – State Center
• Brooklyn Grocery — Brooklyn
Individuals age 60 and over who need food are eligible to receive enough food for 14 meals delivered each week during the COVID-19 safe at home recommendation time period. This program is made possible through the Families First and CARES Act.
For more information contact NEI3A’s LifeLong Links line at 1-866-468-7887.