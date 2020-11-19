WAVERLY – The Northeast Iowa Conference on Monday announced additional COVID-19 safety procedures for the 2020-21 winter sports season.
In a unanimous 7-0 vote, leadership of the Northeast Iowa Conference are requiring fans to wear a face covering at indoor sporting events,” the conference said in a news released obtained by Waverly Newspapers.
Face coverings must be worn by fans entering any NEIC building and remain on while indoors. The conference will enforce this procedure during basketball, wrestling and bowling seasons, according to the release.
“This procedure is in place to provide our students the best opportunity to have a successful, uninterrupted, full season,” read the statement. “Teams across the state had to temporarily suspend their fall season due to local COVID outbreaks. This procedure helps keep our students and spectators safe, while allowing them the best opportunities to support their student-athletes in person.”
If the new guidelines are not followed, the conference said it will “consider” further limiting access to games.
In accordance with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Nov. 10 proclamation, only two spectators per student-athlete will be allowed to attend a sporting event. According to a news release from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, spectators can only attend the specific competition that an individual participates in.
For example, if a student-athlete only participates in a freshman game, his or her two spectators will not be able to stay for the junior varsity or varsity competitions.
Another example: If a student-athlete only participates in a varsity competition, his or her two spectators will not be allowed to attend underclassmen competitions.
A third example: If a student-athlete is on the “B” team and does not play for the “A” team, his or her two spectators will need to “wait for the ‘B’ game before entering the gymnasium,” according to the release.