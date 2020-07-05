The Northeast Iowa Conference, a seven-member collection of schools of which Waverly-Shell Rock and Charles City are members, had issued a statement regarding the reported racist taunts by fans to a Comet player during the June 27 baseball doubleheader at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
"[W]e know racism exists in our conference, our schools, and our communities," reads the statement, signed by all seven conference superintendents and many of the schools' board members and principals. "We also know we are called to stand strongly for the dignity and rights of our students of color."
The statement, issued July 3, said that the members are "stand[ing] together today in stating Black Lives Matter in the Northeast Iowa Conference." Further the signatories acknowledge not only the incident in Waverly, but also another involving a Storm Lake softball player who is Latina.
"We believe racism and hate are learned, and can be unlearned," the statement continues. "We recognize our school systems play a role in maintaining systemic bias and oppression. We embrace the challenge to use our roles as leaders to become better."
The statement also says the conference's administrative teams "are committed to taking proactive steps to create the conditions that eliminate racism, bigotry, and hate."
The statement in its entirety can be seen below:
As administrators and board of education members of the member schools of the Northeast Iowa Conference, we know racism exists in our conference, our schools, and our communities. We also know we are called to stand strongly for the dignity and rights of our students of color. Civil rights advocate and athlete Jackie Robinson once said, “Life is not a spectator sport. If you’re going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you’re wasting your life.”
In that spirit we stand together today in stating Black Lives Matter in the Northeast Iowa Conference, and in each of our seven school districts. We will not tolerate acts of racism, bigotry, or hate from participants, employees, or spectators at our events. Each member district has board policies aligned to Iowa Code guaranteeing students freedom from harassment or bullying based on the student’s actual or perceived trait or characteristic, including the student’s actual or perceived race, color, creed, sex, age, religion, marital or familial status, ethnic background, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental ability or disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical attribute, political party preference, political belief, or socio-economic background. We recognize we are the seven individuals responsible for ensuring this freedom is guaranteed to each student in our member schools.
This summer we are aware of acts of hate and racism directed at a Storm Lake Schools’ softball player, and here in our own conference against a Charles City Schools’ baseball player. We are disgusted knowing any Iowa student-athlete is the target of these attacks. We believe racism and hate are learned, and can be unlearned. We recognize our school systems play a role in maintaining systemic bias and oppression. We embrace the challenge to use our roles as leaders to become better.
We also urge our anti-racist students, parents, employees, and community stakeholders to feel supported and emboldened to shine a light on racist, bigoted, and hateful acts. We want our conference and our schools to be places where each student is able to feel supported and empowered, and to experience pride and joy in learning, competing, and performing. Hate and racism are not welcome in the Northeast Iowa Conference. Our school boards and our administrative teams are committed to taking proactive steps to create the conditions that eliminate racism, bigotry, and hate.
