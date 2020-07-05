Following a trying 48-hour period, the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team still had the possibility of wrapping up the Northeast Iowa Conference championship Friday night at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
A sweep of rival Decorah would give the Go-Hawks another trophy to put in the case in the commons between the Go-Hawk Gymnasium and Rada Auditorium. It also would give W-SR a more favorable seed when the Class 3A substate pairings are released later this week.
However, the Vikings made sure that the awarding of the title would wait another 72 hours.
Decorah notched four runs in the sixth in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to erase a 3-1 deficit in game one to down W-SR, 6-3, and keep the conference race alive. However, the Go-Hawks bounced back in an error-marred nightcap with four in the opening inning and a pair in the sixth and held off a late rally to retake the lead in the NEIC standings, 7-4.
The conference victor will now be determined on Tuesday, as the Go-Hawks (9-4 overall, 9-1 NEIC) need at least one win at New Hampton, (8-7, 6-4). But the Vikings (8-4, 8-2) can still wrest the pennant away if they sweep third-place Charles City (7-5, 6-4) at home and the Chickasaws can do the same to W-SR at Mikkelson Park.
Go-Hawk coach Casey Klunder felt his squad didn’t play well at all in the first game.
“It was very uncharacteristically sloppy for us, and we did not deserve to win,” Klunder said. “Give Decorah credit, they took advantage of every single thing, all of the opportunities in front of them.
“I thought we rebounded in Game 2, and we played a really nice game.”
The night’s opener featured a match-up of aces, as two of the conference’s best pitchers, W-SR’s Payton Leonard and Decorah’s Cael Luzum, took to the mound for their teams. At first, it went as advertised, as Leonard allowed just one run in his first five innings, while Luzum was victimized by some early errors, allowing the Go-Hawks to take the 3-1 lead.
In the first, Leonard led off the bottom half with a single to left, and Kaden Dewey reached on an error to put two runners on. Following a ground out that advanced both runners, Brodey key also reached on an error that allowed courtesy runner Andy Roose to score. Carson Graven followed with a single to bring home Dewey for the 2-0 advantage after one frame.
After both teams went down in order in the second, the Vikings notched a run on a sacrifice fly by Luzum, brining home Brady Hogan. The Go-Hawks responded with a sac fly of their own from Key, scoring Jeremy Chaplin.
The score remained until the sixth. James Marx started with a single, took second following a groundout to Leonard, and went to third on a passed ball. After Kody Bodensteiner walked and stole second, designated hitter Keenan Tyler brought home Marx with an infield single, and a fielding error allowed Bodensteiner to score to tie the game.
Tyler Thompson followed with a single to center, and Seth Shindelar got grazed by a Leonard pitch to load the bases. After a strikeout, Briggs Duwe singled to right to bring home Tyler, and Hogan walked to bring home pinch runner Jacob Pipho, which chased Leonard from the mound. Chaplin then came in from first base to pitch and ended the rally with a strikeout.
But the momentum remained with Decorah in the seventh. Luzum led off with a single to left, and Bodensteiner walked, followed by both stealing third and second, respectively. After a pop out and a fly out, Shindelar grounded to Key, but his throw to brother Chance Key, now playing first base, got in the sun and went to the fence, allowing both Luzum and Bodensteiner to score.
Marx, who came in with two out in the sixth due to pitch-count limits for Luzum, allowed a one-out walk to Leonard and a single to Dewey, but forced two deep fly outs to end the game.
Leonard allowed four earned runs on five hits in 5⅔ innings, giving up three walks, hit a batter and struck out five in the loss. Chaplin allowed two unearned runs on a hit with a walk and a strikeout. Luzum had one earned run on five hits in 5⅔ with five strikeouts and no walks in getting the victory, while Marx got the save with 1⅓ innings, one hit and two walks.
Klunder said the Go-Hawk defense was not very good in Game 1.
“There’s no two ways about it,” he said. “Payton pitched better than he got credit for, but we needed to make a few more plays.”
The Go-Hawk defense improved some, though there were a total of four errors. What made the difference was they covered them up with spectacular plays and good pitching by lefty Chance Key.
The sophomore No. 2 hurler for W-SR only allowed an unearned run in his six innings on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Offensively, the Go-Hawks got four runs in the first. Leonard and Dewey started with back-to-back bases on balls, and following a groundout, Brodey Key walked to load the bases. After a pop out, Tyler Heine smacked a bases-clearing triple off the top of the left-field fence that would have resulted in a grand slam at many other high school fields. He later scored when the ball got away from catcher Luzum when Carpenter swung and missed at strike three.
Klunder said the triple set the tone for the nightcap.
“That’s a senior picking us up,” he said. “Two outs and bases loaded, he got all of that ball. He did the job. I’m just happy for him, and he shows so much emotion, so much passion. I’m just happy for him. He’s having a great senior season.”
The score remained 4-0 until the sixth, when Duwe singled, stole second, advanced on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error on the back end of a possible inning-ending double play to pull Decorah within 4-1. W-SR answered with three in the bottom half. Graven scored on a Drew Snyder balk, and Ben Buseman drove in Heine with a single to left, making the score 6-1. After a Leonard double and a Dewey walk, Chaplin forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk.
But it became a wild ride in the top of the seventh. Graven, coming in relief, quickly retired the first two batters he faced. However, Marx reached on a dropped third strike, Parker Hubka reached on an error and Duwe walked to load the bases. Luzum then hit a triple into right-center to score all three to pull within 7-4. Bodensteiner drew a walk to bring the tying run to the plate, and it looked like Tyler was going to pull the Vikings even closer with a blooper to left field.
But Buseman came to the rescue.
The shortstop dove in front of left fielder Heine and third baseman Brodey Key to snag the flare before it could find the Hertel Field grass to give Go-Hawk fans a reason to exhale to clinch the win.
“In Game 2, we made some nice plays, right down to the 21st out,” said Klunder, the W-SR coach, “with that diving catch by Buseman. We made some plays in Game 2, and that’s why the result was different.
“We definitely needed to extend in the sixth inning, and we needed to do that with a couple of key hits. The sixth definitely was insurance runs that we needed.”
Thursday: South Winneshiek 5, W-SR 4
In Calmar, a seventh-inning rally came up one run short, as Class 1A No. 4 South Winneshiek outlasted the Go-Hawks, 5-4, in a non-conference game Thursday night.
Chaplin had a two-RBI double on the night, while Graven was 2-for-3 with a run driven in. Brodey Key was also 2-for-3 at the dish.
However, Buseman took the loss on the mound, allowing 11 hits and three earned runs with a walk and two strikeouts in 4⅓ innings. Thomas Hart gave up one earned on one hit in 1⅔ with three strikeouts.
“We played a great game, both teams did,” Klunder said of that contest. “It was a very clean game. Both teams did a very nice job. It was a fun, playoff-type atmosphere to play in. It’s a game that can hopefully benefit us down the road, and I think it already did at times (Friday).
“We have the utmost respect for South Winn. They’re one of the best-coached teams in the state.”