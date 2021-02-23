Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Service Offices are taking applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through April 30, 2021.
Bremer County residents can apply at the Waverly office, located at 117 W. Bremer Ave. The phone number is 319-352-4532.
All homeowners and renters are eligible to apply. LIHEAP customers will need to provide a form of identification (social security card or driver’s license), and a copy of the most recent heating and electric bill.
Customers will also need to provide proof of all household members’ gross income. The customer may elect to use the most recent 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months, or the most recent calendar year as a qualification period. If the business where you worked has closed or your hours have been reduced, we may be able to help.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
HOUSEHOLD INCOME MAXIMUMS 175% OF POVERTY
Household size; Annual gross income
1; $22,330
2; $30,170
3; $38,010
4; $45,850
5; $53,690
6; $61,530
7; $69,370
8; $77,210
For households with more than eight (8) members, add $7,840 annually for each additional member
This program is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. All low-income Northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: Due to COVID-19, your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Service Office is closed to in-person appointments. However, we continue to complete applications by mail, email, phone, fax or online. For more information contact your local NEICAC (Community Action) Family Service Office or call the NEICAC central office in Decorah at (563) 382-9608 or visit our website at www.neicac.org.