Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Executive Director Trisha Wilkins is pleased to announce that Lori Egan, of rural Waukon, was selected as the new NEICAC Transportation Director.
NEICAC’s Transit program is the public transit provider under the Iowa DOT for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties. With a current fleet of 54 vehicles, NEICAC Transit (locally known as EARL) also provides transit services beyond these five counties providing service to destinations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the rest of Iowa.
Egan had previously served for 15 years as the Director of NEICAC’s Health Services Program. An interesting additional fact is that Egan’s mother, the late Catherine Irons, was the original Transit Program Director for NEICAC. When asked about her family history with transit, Lori replied, “My Mom was the first manager of the transit program at NEICAC. She worked to develop relationships with community partners, find drivers who wanted to help others in their community and bring value to their communities, and was willing to work to overcome many obstacles to provide a valuable service to the communities of Northeast Iowa. I am very proud of the program she started, how diligently she worked to understand and solve the challenges of rural public transportation. I will work with the team at NEICAC to continually find ways to provide public transportation to meet the needs of people residing in northeast Iowa.”
All NEICAC Transit (also known as EARL) rides are open to the public, including persons with disabilities and all vehicles are ADA accessible with lifts or ramps. For more information on NEICAC and our services, including transit, visit our website www.neicac.org.