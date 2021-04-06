Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation has announced the availability of NEICAC
Scholarships supported solely by employees and friends of Community Action. The application and criteria for eligibility are available through the County Family Service Offices or the Administrative Office in Decorah (563-382-8436), online at https://www.neicac.org/wp- content/uploads/2021/03/2021-Scholarship-Fillable.pdf, or at high school guidance counselors’ offices. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 P.M. Friday, April 23, 2021 to be considered.
Applicants may include 2021 graduating seniors, currently enrolled college students and individuals who are returning to school for higher education. The scholarships are limited to assisting low-income individuals that live within the seven county area served by Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation, specifically the counties of Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.
The applicant’s total household income must not exceed 175% of poverty (Federal Guidelines) and he/she must be a graduating senior or have a high school diploma or its GED equivalent. Those students returning to school, having completed some of their chosen program, may also apply if their cumulative grade point average is at least 2.0 (a “C” average) on a 4.0 scale.
NEICAC would like to encourage those who qualify and wish to continue their education to contact their Community Action Office and request an application package.