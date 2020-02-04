The Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program year ends on April 30. The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Service Offices are still taking applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through April 30. If your annual gross income is less than the amount indicated for your household size, you may qualify for a one-time payment to your heating vendor.
Those eligible must be under the following maximums, which are 175% of the federal poverty line:
Single person: $21,857.50, family of 2: $29,592.50; family of 3: $37,327.50; family of 4: $45,062.50; family of 5: $52,797.50; family of 6: $60,532.50; family of 7: $68,267.50; family of 8: $76,022.50; for households with more than eight members, add $7,735 annually for each additional member.
For more information, visit our website at: http://www.neicac.org/LIHEAP.
This program is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. All low-income Northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
For more information, contact your local NEICAC (Community Action) Family Service Office, 117 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, 319-352-4532, or call the NEICAC central office in Decorah at (563) 382-9608.