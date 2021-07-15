Two rural Waverly men were glad the damages to their properties were not more severe following Wednesday night’s tornado.
After the storm rumbled to the south of Waverly from Shell Rock and on its way to Denver and Readlyn, Jeff Heine and Brad Buss took a moment to assess the wreckage on their acreages.
Heine’s property took on pretty significant damage. The north side of his house, which included the garage, was torn completely off, while the west windows and the roof along the southeast corner was blown off. Also, several tall coniferous trees were uprooted and toppled over.
Meanwhile, Buss’ property saw hundreds of trees get snapped or stripped of their limbs, but luckily, a shed was not damaged.
Heine said experiencing the tornado as it came through the area just after 5 p.m. Wednesday was “different.”
“It wasn’t like the typical, people saying it (was a) freight train,” Heine said. “It was just a lot of wind.”
Buss said trees were snapped off about 10 yards above the ground.
“It was a total mess,” Buss said.
Some of the trees to the south and east of Buss’ property line the Waverly Rail Trail. The city’s Leisure Services Department sent out a notice Thursday morning initially closing the path from 39th Street Southeast to Killdeer Avenue to clear the downed vegetation, but later extended it to 30th Street Southeast.
Several hundred yards away, the chipper that the parks crews were using to dispose of the brush could be heard.
In Heine’s house, an SUV sat in the garage. Along with the side wall being ripped off, part of the garage door was blown into the structure, contacting the vehicle and breaking the rear window, the only real damage to it.
There was also some water damage from the heavy rain that was associated with the storm.
An insurance adjuster had already assessed Heine’s home.
“We’ll be able to fix it,” he said.
In addition to the broken trees, several of the cornstalks on both properties were pushed over by the gusty winds.
Buss said his orchard has some new plantings.
“We lost some (of them), and we have our garden here,” he said, “but mostly, it was about the shed and our neighbors.
“I really don’t have any idea what I’m going to do with the wood, because it’s like a total disaster. What do you do with it?”
This isn’t the first time Heine had an experience similar to this, as his in-laws by Tripoli were hit by a tornado years ago.
“We had lots of good neighbors and friends that have come (to) help us (after this one),” he said.
With everyone safe, and the damage to structures fixable, one of the neighbors, Kenneth Forey, tried to inject a little humor into the situation.
“What kind of people do you invite when you have a party?” Forey quipped.