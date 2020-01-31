Nearly 100 residents of a southeast Waverly neighborhood crowded into the Waverly Civic Center on Thursday night to learn about and express their frustrations over a planned youth baseball and softball complex.
The bulk of the feedback from the residents had to do with concerns over flooding as well as expected increased traffic on Crestwood Avenue. They said that street, which is the northern boundary of the proposed facility, can’t handle vehicles and pedestrians if a parking lot next to the largest baseball diamond there is built as planned.
There was also a call for the project to be moved to another area in town. However, those who serve on the ball diamonds task force, which was formed in July, said the 27-acre plot along Cedar River Parkway across from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex is the only feasible location for the city.
Paul Mugan, who had previously aired his concerns before the Waverly City Council, told the crowd that he wants to see the new fields in Waverly, but not at the location considered.
“Our city needs ball diamonds we can be proud of,” Mugan said. “They don’t belong there.”
He canvassed the neighborhood to see what kind of support the complex would have, and he found that a majority have concerns over flooding and traffic. He added that all of the flood mitigation ends at Seventh Avenue Southeast.
Also, the new parkway is about 3 feet above the rest of the neighborhood, which Mugan considers to be an “earthen berm” to prevent water from flowing south during high-water events.
“My neighbors and I are concerned about flood waters, not storm run-off, and how they will affect our homes,” Mugan said.
Shifting to traffic, Mugan recounted how the Crestwood Addition bore the brunt of traffic for years after the WSRSC was built prior to the parkway was opened between Fourth Street Southwest and Eighth Street Southeast.
“We were assured that as soon as the parkway came though, soccer traffic would no longer be in the neighborhood, and sidewalks (asked for Crestwood Avenue) wouldn’t be necessary,” he recalled, “all of which came to pass.”
However, he said the plans for a lot on the north of the complex, traffic levels would return to the pre-parkway levels, this time for baseball games.
“These roads were not built for that kind of traffic,” Mugan said. “There is no sidewalk for pedestrians, and in this instance, there is no contingency for a parkway. That’s a permanent parking lot for permanent traffic and a need for sidewalks.”
Loren Hoffman, landscape architect with Hall & Hall Engineers Inc., of Hudson, had opened the presentation by describing how stormwater would be drained from the complex through a network of bioswales. When dealing with flood water, he said there would not be a negative impact with the construction of the diamonds.
“By flattening out the site… there’s actually of a flow leaving the site,” Hoffman said. “There are six or seven basins to help alleviate that downstream flooding.”
Many of those who spoke at the meeting expressed similar concerns as Mugan, with a near even split between drainage and traffic. Some also blamed the recent move an RV dumping station from South Riverside Park to near Southeast Elementary School as a contributor to the problems on Crestwood Avenue.
On top of it all, one theme from the speakers was that the city didn’t involve the neighbors when settling on the parkway site and drafting the plans presented on Thursday. At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who is a council liaison for the task force said that is the reason the meeting was called.
“The plan is not a done deal,” Rathe said. “This is a preliminary drawing that, for instance, I just saw (Thursday).
“We haven’t budgeted for this project, yet — that’s happening in our discussions in the next few weeks. Even though … it’s been said, ‘It’s a done deal,’ it’s not.”
She added there can be considerations to improve Crestwood Avenue in the plans for that area. Also, the task force and the city wanted to know what other changes need to be worked out.
Mugan challenged that what he meant by “a done deal” was the site, not the plan. Rathe said the task force did consider other areas of Waverly, but it found that the parkway site was the most feasible.
Task force Vice Chairman Chuck Brittain pointed out that the city bought the land initially in 2002 for ball diamonds, nearly a decade before Neil Smith offered his 120 acres on the west end of the city that eventually became the now-defunct Champions Ridge project.
He also recalled the fight against the complex back then and the reassurance about the parkway making things different. The debate remains the same, he said.
“If I seem a little frustrated, whoever wants to go on the task force (to represent southeast Waverly) can take my spot,” Brittain said. “We worked our tails off on this.”
He added nothing is “etched in stone” other than the need to cater to the youth of Waverly.
“If not there, then tell me where, and then tell me you’re ready to open up your pocketbook and build it,” he said. “So far, you haven’t been able to. And I’m tired of it.”
Hoffman, the engineer who said is not related to Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, said he will consult with the task force and city officials about some of the concerns addressed during the meeting, including waiting on the north lot until Crestwood is improved.
“I heard more about the drainage problems that were occurring in the neighborhood to the west,” Hoffman said. “We were aware of those. We can look at those in more detail to ensure that what we’re proposing will indeed take drainage away (from the area). Right now, I’m confident that we can get 85% of the drainage away, which we should be able to be better than that.”
He added there would be a lower flood elevation due to flattening of the land and some added storm sewers.
“If there’s anything we can do to improve upon the flood situation, we’re going to look at that as well,” he said.
However, what was presented didn’t sway Mugan. All he heard was the parkway location was convenient for the city.
“Because of those reasons, (the city is) not going to look for another site in spite of the list of concerns my neighbors have shared with the council and the task force,” Mugan said.
He added there is support for ball diamonds “somewhere” and improved facilities for the kids. However, he didn’t know where a good alternative to the proposed location would be.
“It’s not been any specialty of mine to know where those would go,” he said. “I do know that it would probably require some land acquisition by the city.
“What strikes me, these individuals said the city owns this land. If it happens, it’s going to be here. Have we looked at other places to buy as a city … you move this away from this neighborhood, and all of the neighborhood’s concerns go away.”