The City of Waverly’s plans to redevelop the lot that once held Washington Irving Elementary School ran into some resistance Monday night during a public hearing on a request for proposal from developers and to begin the rezoning process.
Three neighbors of the property, which is located along Second Avenue Southwest between Fourth and Sixth streets, feel that possible multi-family housing units may not fit in a historic neighborhood.
Sonja and Tim Bodine and Erik Johnson expressed their displeasure of the direction the city may be taking with the proposals, citing “spot zoning” of the triangular 1.6-acre space bounded by Second Avenue, Sixth Street and the creek. The city had acquired the lot from the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District as part of the dry run creek improvement project that was completed in 2015.
W-SR demolished the school after it was severely damaged due to the Flood of 2008.
Sonja Bodine said proposing the construction of as many as 17 condominium units in the Sturdevant Addition is unacceptable.
“I know during the (Planning and Zoning) Zoom meeting, we talked about … we were trying to get walkability downtown with these 17 condos,” Sonja Bodine said. “The walkability to me, you have the argument is the downtown on the west side (of the Cedar River) or the east side?
“You go to an activity in Kohlmann Park, typically people are going to gravitate to the east side. Once the (Palace) Theater gets going, you’ve got your restaurants, you’ve got the majority of stores on the east side. For me, the walkability factor doesn’t really play in, because basically, people don’t walk a lot anymore.”
She added that there could be an overabundance of cars in the neighborhood. Factoring in two vehicles per unit, that’s 34 that would be parked on the street, with only single-stall garages attached to each condo.
“You’re not going to have a lot of storage, and for me, those cars are going to be sitting out, because there’s not storage in their garage,” she concluded.
Tim Bodine reflected on his observation of the infrastructure when some of the mains were replaced last summer between Second Avenue and West Bremer Avenue during the 10th Street Southwest reconstruction project.
He had taken some pictures, and Sonja sent them to Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow. Tim said the original pipes were “pretty deteriorated.”
“If we’re that way down here, or are we worse, we’re going to have a real issue with the infrastructure that’s under the roads right now,” Tim Bodine said. “I’m not talking storm sewer so much, I’m talking (sanitary) sewer and possibly water. They did redo it a bit when they did the hospital and they did it when they did the high school and stuff, but we’re down here, and I’m wondering if you plunk in 15-17 condos in a triangle shaped Irving spot, you have that packed into that one little area. That could be a real issue.
“Until we really know what the infrastructure is — and that should be fixed first — I’d be really hesitant to be plopping all of those buildings in that spot.”
Currently, the area is zoned as one- or two-family residential, also known as R-2. The city, as part of the redevelopment process with whomever comes up with the best proposal, is looking to rezone the area into R-3, or multi-family residential.
Tim Bodine said that starting from the Cedar River westward, the Sturdevant Addition has commercial zones along Bremer Avenue and then residential south of there. Sonja Bodine wondered if it was legal to rezone that single lot as multi-family residential in a neighborhood that is predominantly one- and two-family residential.
Another issue Sonja Bodine brought up is the possibility that the units could be rented out rather than be owner-occupied. With the close proximity to Wartburg College, she said there have been students who have rented houses who did not respect the neighborhood.
“I don’t think this should be rezoned R-3,” she said. “If you want to put houses over there — divide the lots — and put in three, four houses that are ascetically cohesive with our neighborhood, I’m fine with that. But spot-zoning and putting R-3, I just think there’s better places to go with 17 condos than across the street (from us).”
Johnson agreed with many of the points the Bodines made, in that the proposals don’t quite fit the area’s look.
“It does seem there are plenty of challenges on the infrastructure side of things,” Johnson said. “For me, when I talk to (Planning and Zoning Specialist Isaac Pezley), he was saying the city’s looking at developing this to be housing, it’s a great location, and they were hoping that it could become affordable housing.”
However, Johnson said there was talk that the possible price tag per unit would be around $225,000. He said his house is assessed around $150,000.
“We wouldn’t be able to purchase a home for $225,000,” he said. “It would drastically change what’s going on around here. It doesn’t fit in. Those things stand out to me.
“I look at it as, the city owns this spot. This is a chance for the city to invest in itself and the community long-term. I see similar developments around town to what this would be, a lot of duplexes, triplexes, things that are fitting the same mold. It seems like we have an opportunity, a chance, to do something different here.”
City Attorney Bill Werger said the plans for the site are not set in stone.
“We just projected some things for what it might be, and we’re going to go through the process of asking developers to recommend what they would put in,” Werger said. “It could be two- or three-bedroom. I doubt it would be three.
“We tried to put together a site plan that would show you pretty much the most it could be, and it could be less than that. It would be really up to the developer to make a proposal.”
He added that any building would need a 15-foot buffer between each, which is closer than required for an R-2 zone, plus 25-foot front yards, more than most of the houses currently have nearby. Also, there may be some greenspace requirements with access to local trails.
“We’re just waiting to see what the developers come up with for proposals,” Werger said.
Sonja Bodine is concerned that whatever goes in the old Irving site would be “a renter’s haven” with continual turnover. She said parking could be a problem if a high-volume residential complex is built there, drawing upon experiences with when the school was there.
“We used our alley as a driveway,” she said. “That’s the only way we can get into our own garages. We had issues with people blocking — they didn’t care there was a yellow strip that the city put in 8 feet up. They just parked there. You know how hard it was to find a parent and say, ‘Hey, can you move your car? Because we can’t get in and out.’”
Mayor Adam Hoffman clarified that the action taken on Monday was not to formally rezone the lot, but it still needs to go through the normal zoning process — going before P&Z and then three readings by the council.
“It’s beginning the initiation of that, so your points are well heard,” Hoffman said. “It’s opening the door to use the RFP that was developed by the three members of the Planning and Zoning and the Economic Development Commission and staff, they developed that.
“There are still quite a few steps that are still involved. This isn’t the final blessing by any means of what’s going to happen with that property.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said the concerns expressed are things that the council will keep in mind when further steps are taken on the property.
“I do think that we should move forward on this request,” Birgen said. “We may have some proposals that fit very well into what the Bodines and the Johnsons are looking for. We may be able to find developers who are willing to put these single housing projects together. I would love to see that, and I would like to see the opportunity for those proposals to come forward.”
He said if the council is dissatisfied with the proposals brought forward, they don’t need to accept any of them.
Drenkow wondered if the RFP and zoning processes are tied together.
“If we decided to not to go forward with any of the proposals… is the zoning going to be done first before we received the proposals for the RFP or can we wait with the rezoning until we’ve seen if there are any RFPs that seem to be worth pursuing?” Drenkow said. “I don’t want to jump the gun on the rezoning, because I don’t want to rezone this to R-3 if we don’t have to.”
Werger said a commitment to eventually rezone is part of the process.
“I hate to go through all of the effort and then have the developers question whether you’re going to follow through,” he said. “I think it really ties into what we see as a vision for this location, but it really depends on what the developers come up with.”
Drenkow would rather see the proposals before rezoning the lot.
“If there’s not going to be any development, I don’t want to have it rezoned,” he said.
Werger said that the city could return the zoning designation back to its current designation if nothing is satisfactory.
Drenkow also inquired if there could be neighborhood input allowed in the proposal reviews with the P&Z and Economic Development representatives.
“I know they’re hearing from neighbors, but I think there could be some utility to having several people from the neighborhood actually serve as part of that review committee,” he said.
Werger said that Sonja Bodine has agreed to be part of the group, and she had started a closed Facebook group to get further input from her neighbors.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe had attended a Zoom neighborhood conference on the property a few weeks ago, and she thought the pros and cons of the project were expressed very well.
She warns about assuming that anyone who takes residence in the property will stay for a short period of time.
“If it is a condo-type of situation with a homeowners association, I do think they will have some power to limit whether the properties are rented or not or if they’re owner-occupied,” Rathe said, “and then it will be up to that condo ownership group to enforce that.
“I think that hopefully, people will move in and will learn to value the neighborhood just like (the Bodines and Johnson) do and want to stay there. I think that we did a bit of a disservice by including a drawing of the proposal and the designs, because I don’t think any of those townhome designs look particularly historic that were included in the packet, and I don’t know how many units are going to end up there. There’s nothing there that says a developer has to put 17 units in or 15 units in.”
She agreed that having a “unique” project might work in that space, too.
“I think that having a development of small houses, cottages, you could even put those in some sort of homeowners association,” she said. “It would potentially mean more driveways, but not necessarily out of the property and onto those main streets.
“We’re looking for something unique. It’s sad that we have to do the zoning first, but I would have no qualms about zoning it back if we needed to. There are R-3 lots near there, within a block of that, so I think it is tough to say it is spot zoning when you have other multi-family dwellings within a block of that site.”