I have stayed on the sidelines throughout 2019 regarding Champions Ridge and its future. However, I remain active with the Champions Ridge project and I have donated my time to assisting the project since Jan. 1, 2019.
Back on Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2019, I listened to Mayor Dean Soash talk on KWAY regarding that night’s City Council meeting and I decided it’s time to speak up.
Monday morning, when the mayor was asked by Matt Ray what the family of Neil Smith thinks about what has transpired, Mayor Soash said, “I really don’t want to get into that.” He followed that up with, “We don’t need to get into this. There is lot of information the public is not aware of.”
Don’t you think now is the time that the public has all of the information and shouldn’t they be reminded of how Neil’s property was selected and purchased for Champions Ridge?
Last week Mr. Brian Harvey expressed his opinion regarding Champions Ridge and accused the supporters of doing a disservice to the community. I find that comment very hard to accept when Champions Ridge was going to benefit over 1,800 youth and young adults.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane so we all have the same facts and perhaps some of the information the mayor said the public was not aware of.
In 2011, a large selection committee chose the 142-acre parcel of land immediately west of the CUNA Mutual property for the Champions Ridge development. At that time, an agricultural appraisal was done on the property by Mr. Ed Roach from Roach Farms in Plainfield. The land appraised for $12,500 per acre. During the negotiations with the City of Waverly, Neil agreed to sell his property for an average price of $10,000 per acre. In 2012, the City of Waverly agreed to the price and moved ahead with the purchase of the first 80 acres. At that time, the City agreed on an option to purchase the remaining 62 acres of land which the city exercised in 2017.
In short, Neil sold his land to the City of Waverly for $2,500 per acre less than its appraised agricultural value. This price reduction per acre times the 142 acres purchased by the city figures out to a savings of $355,000. This was Neil’s way of giving something back to Bremer County that would benefit youth and families.
To quote Waverly’s former Mayor Bob Brunkhorst in the Jan. 3, 2017, issue of the Bremer County Independent, “A $10,000 purchase price per acre is a great gift to the city. They can resell it for upwards of $20,000 per acre if there is any issue. Neil Smith wanted to make sure his land donation could be used for youth programs.”
While it may not be recorded in a contractual agreement, Neil sold his 142 acres to the City of Waverly so that Champions Ridge could be developed on his property. He understood that the planned ball/fair complex, now known as Champions Ridge, will benefit over 1,800 youth and young adults from throughout Waverly and Bremer County.
Prior to his passing in 2012, Neil and I became friends when I worked as the Foundation Director at the Waverly Health Center. During that time, Neil told me he had been approached on numerous occasions by developers who wanted to purchase his property. He stated that he continually turned them down because he wanted his land to be developed into something that would benefit the youth and families in Bremer County.
Neil didn’t need to sell his land. For those of you who didn’t know Neil, he was never married, yet he had a tremendous soft spot in his heart for children. All Neil wanted to do was to leave his legacy in Waverly and Bremer County. Another lifelong resident of Bremer County, Mildred Christophel did the same thing and the Waverly Health Center named their clinic after her.
At the time of the initial purchase, discussion was raised by the city that if the Champions Ridge project absolutely could move forward, what were they to do with the land? Neil agreed that if and only if the Champions Ridge project could not move forward, the city could sell the land. In 2012, design and development work for the ball/fair complex got started, with fundraising efforts following.
In 2016, I was asked to come and visit with the Champions Ridge Board as they were struggling with their fundraising program. Ironically, during one of my initial visits, I was told by a board member that a representative of the City of Waverly had raised the idea of trading Neil’s land for a piece of property just east of Schneider Milling. I was also told that there was a group who had an alternative vision for the use of Neil’s property. All of their thoughts, I might add, were contrary to Neil’s wishes for his property.
I was asked by the ball and county fair associations to come on board and begin my work in January 2017. My first priority was to rewrite all of the capital campaign materials. It was my feeling that their initial efforts were diminished by the fact that they failed to mention Neil’s generosity in any of their materials. No mention of Neil also added to the confusion as to why a piece of property further west of the present fairgrounds was selected.
The misconception throughout the county was that the City of Waverly drove the site selection and that did not set well with many potential donors. I was continually told by residents of Bremer County who live outside of Waverly that they would not contribute to Champions Ridge as long as the City of Waverly was calling all the shots. There is a definite disconnect between Waverly and the remainder of the county.
I continued traveling throughout the county re-educating as many people as I possibly could about the status of the Champions Ridge project. I spoke on several occasions with representatives from the Vision Iowa/CAT program in Des Moines about the project and how I might properly address Neil’s generosity. It was recommended that I define Neil’s contribution to the idea of a ball/fair complex as a “Price Reduction Gift.” No, this was not a cash gift rather it lessened the cost of the land acquisition and the total project cost.
I was also told by program contacts that the Vision Iowa committee loved to see this type of involvement from a member of the community; they also noted that Champions Ridge was just the kind of project that could earn a grant, one that met their goal of supporting “Transformational projects that enhance the vitality of the region.” We also had the support of your State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, who was a former member of the Vision Iowa Board.
Also, were you aware of the fact that the Champions Ridge Board had partnered with the State of Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the local Natural Resources and Conservation Service (NRCS) and Trees Forever to add to our existing plan a way to appropriately honor Neil Smith? Working together, our plan was to incorporate water quality initiatives into the Champions Ridge design, making it a functional and educational experience to improve water quality.
In the fall of 2018, these plans were announced and sent to all of the members of the Waverly City Council and City staff. Nothing was ever mentioned by them to the public and no mention was ever made during conversations about studies of the city’s water quality.
All I have ever heard from the city is that we must be getting desperate and we had to come up with something else to try to sell the project to the public. Nothing could be further from the truth. Those of you who knew Neil know that his passion was conservation and this was a perfect way to honor his life and community-minded spirit.
Collectively, these added features were to be called the “Neil Smith Conservation Demonstration Water Quality Initiative.” Mr. Harvey’s proposal to name the newly proposed Parkway ball complex after Neil is totally absurd and insult to Neil’s legacy.
As we were in the midst of our capital campaign in 2018, we faced the issue that the city would not release the deed to the Fair Association for the 40-acre parcel they recently paid for. The fair had completed their payments one year early and then this. It was a real detriment to our fundraising progress out in the county. Our progress was held up for another five months.
At the same time, the city issued a mandate to us that we needed to generate $1 million of new cash and pledges by the end of 2018 or the Champions Ridge project would be over. We launched our efforts in June 2018 and on Dec. 31, 2018, we had raised $952,764. At that time, I contacted City Hall and informed them that I had several prospects who had to visit with their income tax person after Jan. 1, 2019, and I would report our total at the City Council meeting on Jan. 21, 2019.
As promised, these prospects got back to me and we announced on January 21, 2019 that this initial capital campaign effort had raised $1,002,763. We met the mandate and now, we thought, we could all celebrate together. No way! From that point forward the Champions Ridge project went downhill to the point that in July of 2019 the Mayor declared the project as “No More.” Why? If the mandate wasn’t important then why did the City Council challenge us with it?
It’s my opinion, and it’s one expressed to me by others I’ve talked with, that the city was surprised by our success; they really didn’t expect it and thought our failure would end the project then and there. So, they picked apart our efforts, criticizing the business and financing plan we submitted and noting that we did not meet certain benchmark deadlines.
Why in the face of our success and dedication to moving forward, was the city suddenly doing things to stymie our efforts. Just what was the city’s agenda here? If the city was truly our partner, shouldn’t we have all celebrated together that evening?
Remember my earlier comment in this piece about a group years ago who an alternative vision for Neil’s property? Mr. Harvey certainly validated my concern in his most recent guest opinion when he stated that the Champions Ridge property “has excellent potential for commercial and housing development and could bring a good price from a developer. The proceeds would enable the completion of the Parkway project at little or no cost to taxpayers and possibly, with the money left over, provide for other badly needed improvements such as the green bridge. Mr. Smith’s dream can still be honored by naming the Parkway complex for him.”
I keep hearing city representatives say they had to continually give the Champions Ridge project extensions and that we didn’t have all of the funds raised to move forward. Let me remind everyone why we had to be granted extensions.
During the two years I have been involved, there were two situations in which the city’s actions stalled our forward movement. First, by not exercising the option to purchase the remaining 62 acres for Champions Ridge, our progress was stalled for five months. Second, by not providing the Bremer County Fair with a deed to the property they purchased, we faced another five-month delay in our efforts to fundraise out in the county. That is 10 months out of 24 months that we were in limbo and fundraising can hardly be effective when there are questions and doubts looming over the project we seek to support.
Another concern of mine is where the idea ever came from that we didn’t reach our $1 million mandate because only $450,000 of that amount was in cash and the remainder was in pledges. I keep hearing some in the public say that pledges don’t count. Since when?
Ask anyone who has experience in the fundraising field and they will tell you that pledges are vital to the success of any major campaign. Whether it be Wartburg College, your church, the Waverly Veterans Post or Bartels, I would venture to guess that all of these entities have run fundraising campaigns that included pledges that amounted to 40 to 60% of their targeted goal. Every major capital campaign that I have conducted and I am familiar with has relied on a combination of cash and pledge gifts.
It is extremely unfortunate and completely unwarranted that on several occasions in 2018 and in the past 10 months our mayor and several other council members have questioned our honesty, our record keeping, and our integrity in regards to our fundraising campaign; casting such dispersions our work did nothing but further thwart our efforts and it has absolutely no basis in fact. I have been coordinating fundraising campaigns for over 28 years and I feel betrayed by some people who I considered my friends and associates in the local business world.
Toni and I would like to say “Thank you” for allowing us the incredible opportunity to work in Waverly and Bremer County. We met and worked with a large number of very forward thinking and dedicated individuals. In closing, I would like to leave everyone with a quote to ponder by Rob Jenkins.
“True leadership requires humility, a willingness to listen, to admit that others might know more about a given area or situation, to acknowledge that one might actually be wrong on occasion. Control, on the other hand, is prideful and arrogant, seeking to have its own way and make others conform to its vision.”