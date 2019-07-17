The Waverly City Council on Monday voted to impanel a seven-member temporary committee to determine where the city should locate new youth baseball and softball diamonds.
However, when discussing a companion measure to take soil borings at a site the city owns across Cedar River Parkway from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex, the council seemed to leave open the possibility of locating the ballfields at the Champions Ridge site.
The members of the task force will be Jeremy Langner, Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School principal and former Waterloo West baseball coach; Joshua Petersen, a member of a youth baseball club; Tina Miller, human resources director at The Accel Group; Charlie Heyer, a member of the girls’ softball association; Jennifer Nus, also with the girls’ softball association; Kevin Miller, a former Little League coach; and Charlie Brittain, a former Little League coach and coordinator. Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan will be the temporary chairman and will later be a staff liaison.
During discussion, the resolution underwent several edits. Ward 2 Councilman Mike Sherer found that the committee members were duplicated in two separate paragraphs, and Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow added Riordan and City Administrator James Bronner as ex-officio members to the document, while At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe volunteered to be the council representative.
Drenkow read the section of the city code that governs ad-hoc or study committees and noticed that city staff members aren’t specifically mentioned as participants in such groups, though a council member and alternate council member can be assigned to them.
Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer asked if there could be a deadline included for the committee to report to council, “so we don’t have it floating along open-endedly.” Drenknow suggested the first council meeting in November, but members settled on the Oct. 28 study session.
“It may not be a final report, but at least an interim report if not a report, so that we make sure that something is actually moving and we get an update on where we’re at,” Drenkow said.
“I think you will find updates coming sooner than that on a voluntary basis,” Mayor Dean Soash said.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas asked City Engineer Mike Cherry how long it would take for the soil borings to be done on the site near the soccer complex. Cherry said preliminary information would be available within a few weeks.
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie, who was absent on July 1 when Soash announced that Champions Ridge project was “dead,” reiterated that Waverly needs new ball diamonds. However, he was concerned whether the adult softball program’s needs would be met by the decisions of the task force.
“There may be opportunities to put all three (boys, girls and adult) in one spot,” McKenzie said. “I hope we don’t lose an opportunity to have a park-like atmosphere that Champions Ridge would have provided, maybe at a different location.
“I would like to encourage this group to keep the adult program in mind as they look at things.”
Next, the council approved a quote from ATC Group Services LLC of Waterloo to do the soil borings north of the parkway for a fee of $2,650. A memo accompanying the resolution for the action said that there is a hill of an unknown composition that could affect the design of the ballfields.
Initially, the resolution called for the borings to be taken at the “proposed” location of the new diamonds. However, Drenkow asked to amend the document to have it say the “possible” location.
“I think ‘proposed’ sounds like we’re directing a finding that is the place where we want to have the ball diamonds,” he said. “We are simply having soil borings done to confirm that it is a place where that could be done.
“I think ‘possible’ says that there are other locations where the ball diamonds could be located. This is just one of them we’re gathering additional information on.”
Rathe asked where the other locations would be. Drenkow said the task force would answer that. At-large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein added that is the charge of the task force.
“I do think that it sounds like there’s a presupposition or something of a directive,” she said.
Drenkow did say that one alternative for the diamonds would be the Champions Ridge site, located on the west end of town off of Iowa Highway 3.
However, Bronner countered that when the city bought the land to construct the Cedar River Parkway, the parcel on the north side was thought of as a location for youth ball diamonds.
“It was not to imply any indication of anything else,” Bronner said.
Between the amendments for these two resolutions, Drenkow believed he’s put in a lot of work.
“Clearly, I have my attorney’s word-crafting hat on tonight,” he said to a few chuckles from the dais.
“You’re going for a record in amendments in one meeting,” Waldstein quipped.
McKenzie appreciated Drenkow’s desire to keep the Champions Ridge location still under consideration.
“We struggle with its funding — again this is my position,” McKenzie said. “I still feel that it’s a very valid location for a multi-general ballpark.”
Later during council comments, Kangas asked Riordan and Rathe about the fireworks display scheduled for Saturday night during Waverly Heritage Days. This year, the staging of the pyrotechnics will be at the fairgrounds pull track, instead of on the nearby Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Kangas said previously, spectators sat along the ninth and 18th greens or at the clubhouse to watch them. He wondered if that was allowed this year.
Riordan said there wasn’t discussion where they could sit at the golf course. However, on Tuesday, Heritage Days co-chairman Darwin Rittgers told Waverly Newspapers spectators can gather at the first teebox to view the display.