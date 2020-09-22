More Iowans than ever are exploring how to home preserve their garden bounty to enjoy that fresh taste of summer all year long. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two new online workshops to help Iowans safely “Preserve the Taste of Summer.”
“Due to the pandemic, our regular hands-on, in-person workshops are on hold. In October, we are offering online workshops at no cost, so Iowans still have the opportunity to learn safe food preservation techniques,” said Sarah Francis, an associate professor and nutrition and wellness state specialist.
Preserve the Taste of Summer: Totally Tomatoes. During this one-hour session, you will learn how to safely can tomatoes via hot water bath canning and pressure canning, as well as how to make salsa and other tomato products, and freeze and dry tomatoes. Four sessions are scheduled in October: Thursday, Oct. 8 (10 a.m. and 6 p.m.) and Monday, Oct. 12 (10 a.m. and 7 p.m.).
Preserve the Taste of Summer: All about Apples. During this one-hour session, you will learn the proper ways to safely can, freeze and dry apples. Four sessions are scheduled in October: Thursday, Oct. 22 (10 a.m. and 6 p.m.) and Wednesday, Oct. 28 (10 a.m. and 7 p.m.).
While participation in these sessions is complementary, registration is required. Reserve your spot today at https://bit.ly/3k1DmVc.
For more information, contact an ISU Extension and Outreach human sciences specialist in nutrition and wellness:
• Kelsey Salow, ksalow@iastate.edu, 563-927-4201.
• Renee Sweers, rsweers@iastate.edu, 712-276-2157.
• Holly VanHeel, vanheel@iastate.edu, 515-576-2119.
• Jill Weber, jrweber@iastate.edu, 319-234-6811.