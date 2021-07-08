The UNI New Horizons Band, under the direction of Diana Blake, will present a concert in Kohlmann park at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
The band members are age 50 and up and perform concerts at various venues throughout the Cedar Valley. There will be selections of light band music with marches by John Phillip Sousa, Leroy Anderson and Karl King. Additionally, the band will perform an arrangement of Lead On, O King Eternal, a medley of Johnny Mercer tunes and Gershwin’s, Summertime.
The band is sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa Community Music School and director Heather Hamilton. Members of the band who also play in the Greater Waverly Municipal Band are: Terri Meier, Linda Moeller, Dick Moeller, Jim Moeller, Steve Reints. Players come from Denver, Charles City, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Oran, Maynard, Dike, Sumner, Shell Rock, Readlyn, Tripoli, Fairbank and Waverly.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled.