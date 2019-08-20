You asked, and we listened. The Waverly Public Library launches new hours of operation, starting Sept. 3.
Library hours will be: Monday-Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday (September to May) from 1 to 4 p.m.
We’ve decided on this change based on the responses that you, our community, provided us during our recent strategic planning process. Over the course of five months, we received feedback from 93 focus group attendees and 309 survey participants.
Many of those who participated expressed a desire to open the library earlier on weekdays and to keep the library open later on Fridays. The Library Board and staff continue to look for ways to better serve our community, and we believe these new hours will help make the library available when you want to be here.
Please note that community members and organizations will still be able to reserve meeting rooms until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday with no additional charge. Any meetings that are currently scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday evenings are still on our calendars and will not be affected by these changes.
As always, please reach out to us with any questions you may have. Call us at (319) 352-1223, email us at waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us, or stop in and chat with us.