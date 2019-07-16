Dr. Daniel Robison, new Dean for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences for Iowa State University, was recently welcomed by Waverly city staff, board members and volunteers, plus others involved with the large Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard. He was intrigued how it developed from former lots that were damaged/destroyed by the 2008 Cedar River Flood.
The garden, 128 by 128 feet, in its ninth year of production, grows a large assortment of fresh vegetables that are donated to area church and social service meal sites, plus the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. It is located on Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest.
The Food Bank services food pantries and meal sites in 16 northeast Iowa counties. The orchard began in 2014 and has over 60 apple trees at its site on Third Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest, just south of the garden. Dr. Robison, a former Forestry Professor enjoyed visiting the orchard.
The last two years, over 17,000 pounds of fresh and nutritious produce was grown and donated from this project, which is funded by grants and in-kind donations. Volunteers are welcome on Tuesday evenings 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. With the heavy harvest season approaching, all hands are invited and appreciated.