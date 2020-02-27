Jazzercise, Inc. announces the opening of its newest fitness center in Waverly. Located at 217 E. Bremer Ave., the center offers 13 classes weekly.
Jazzercise Waverly will be hosting a free Grand Opening Open House on Sunday, March 1 from 1-3 p.m. You will be able to meet the instructors, try out a free class and register to win some great prizes including a free month of classes.
“Jazzercise has become so popular in the Cedar Valley, we saw the opportunity to open our own facility,” local instructor April Wilson explained. “Now we can offer our students a new facility with new accommodations and convenient class times.”
Jazzercise is a pulse-pounding, bass-dropping fitness program that gets results…fast. It’s a calorie-torching, hip-swiveling dance party workout with a hot playlist to distract from the burn. Customers can incinerate up to 800 calories in one 60-minute class. There are a variety of class formats to choose from including Strike, Fusion, Core, Strength and our original Dance Mixx.
Jazzercise in Waverly is located at 217 E. Bremer Ave. To find local classes go to jazzercise.com or download the myJazzercise mobile app: iOS or Android. For more information visit jazzercise.com or contact (800) FIT-IS-IT or 319-290-7366.