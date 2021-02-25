In an effort to provide more services for the seniors/families of Waverly and surrounding communities, the Waverly Senior Center is excited to begin offering free food opportunities for local citizens. These are in addition to our monthly 506 Café which raises needed funds for our programming.
Comfort Food Friday-Simply Soup
Menu: Soup, crackers or roll, salad and cookie.
Offered the first and third Friday of each month beginning March 3 (March 3, March 17, April 2, April 16, May 7 and May 21, etc.)
Call 352-5678 for reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick up on day of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dessert to-go Wednesdays
A delicious homemade dessert will be available for pick up between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. every Wednesday beginning March 5.
Call 352-5678 for reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.
For both events above, please enter the Waverly Senior Citizen entrance and pick-up will be outside the kitchen door.
Coffee Klatch Thursdays
The Waverly Senior Center will offer coffee, dessert and an hour of socializing inside the Center every Thursday beginning March 4. Two time slots available are 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., limited to two groups of four maximum, which will be hosted in the Parlor and the Eichhorn Room. Call 352-5678 by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only.
There is no charge for these additional events beginning in March and continuing for the foreseeable future.
All patrons must be masked, and hand sanitizer will be available. The Waverly Senior Center will have all safety precautions in place.
“Serving the community is at the heart of the work we do at the Waverly Senior Center and we feel it’s important that we add new options for the Center to support the citizens with delicious food – a signature of our programming,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center. “During the pandemic, the Waverly Senior Center completed its much-needed kitchen remodel, which now allows us to be more efficient in our efforts to prepare meals.”
The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 East Bremer Ave., Waverly. For information or to make reservations, please call 352-5678 or email to waverlyseniorcenter2002@yahoo.com.
Find us on social media: Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter and on the web at www.waverlyseniorcenter.org.