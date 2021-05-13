The last year for the Waverly Police Department has been marked by plenty of movements.
It has seen three new officers get established within the department, while two veterans moved up the ladder in the chain of command.
Officer Keila Ruth, who was sworn in by then-Mayor Dean Soash in 2019, completed her training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in September. She has assumed full duty since then.
In an interview from November 2019, Ruth, a 2011 graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School, told Waverly Newspapers was excited to work close to home.
“I’ve always been drawn to law enforcement,” she said. “I have been with people through bad days. I am looking forward to building relationships with the community.”
Two months after Ruth completed her academy training, the WPD added two more officers to fill openings within the department. Kassidy Zeien and Joseph McNeill were sworn in by Mayor Adam Hoffman in a City Hall ceremony Nov. 2.
The two were hired out of a field of 34 applicants and five finalists.
Zeien was just about to complete her degree in police science at Hawkeye Community College when she was hired. She is a 2017 graduate of Union High School in La Porte City. She is to attend the academy and is expected to join the patrol in August.
Prior to the swearing in, Zeien’s mother, Kellie Alexander, told Waverly Newspapers that a career in law enforcement always interested the young woman.
“She has worked extremely hard, she’s a hard working kiddo,” Alexander said. “This has been her dream job.”
McNeill already has his certification, having previously worked with the Wapello Police Department and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office prior to coming to Waverly. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Iowa State in 2016 and is also a 2012 graduate of Tipton High School.
He has been on patrol since Jan. 2.
“This is what I love to do, and this is what I wanna do,” he said on swearing-in day.
Moving up in the ranks in April are Cory Stephens and Holly Jacobsen to sergeant and investigator, respectively.
Stephens becomes the third sergeant in the department and was assigned to be in charge of the third shift. Police Chief Rich Pursell told Waverly Newspapers at the time the move would allow all three shifts to have a direct supervisor.
“A supervisor will be out on the scene with the officers, so they can work hand in hand,” Pursell said.
Last summer, in the wake of the George Floyd murder by a Minneapolis police officer, Stephens had a ride-along with Marquis Stephens, a Black man, where the two struck an understanding.
“I decided to listen,” now-Sgt. Stephens said of the conversation in a June 30 article. “I decided to listen to where and how Marquis grew up.”
And then in March, Stephens helped his fellow officers transition their union membership from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to the Fraternal Order of Police, forming Lodge 13.
“Representation though the FOP is going to be beneficial because they are familiar with the career field of policing,” Stephens told Waverly Newspapers at the time. “Being a part of the FOP brings benefits like tuition assistance for us, and legal representation, which is a big deal for us.”
Investigator Jacobsen was Waverly’s first female officer, hired in 2009, and has been in the law enforcement field for 19 years. The UNI grad has taken numerous courses in her preparation to become an investigator.
Jacobsen will work alongside the city’s other investigator, Troy Schneider, under the supervision of Capt. Jason Leonard.
At the time of the announcement of the promotions, Pursell told Waverly Newspapers the moves were in anticipation of future retirements.
“Our goal is to prepare the department for the future, with a strong leadership team in place,” Pursell said.