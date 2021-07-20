A new prairie area is being established in Waverly thanks to the coordinated efforts of the City of Waverly Vegetation Management Department and Bremer County Pheasants Forever.
On June 25, the City of Waverly planted the triangle to the northeast of the four-way stop by West Bremer Avenue and Iowa Highway 3. The seed was purchased through Iowa Pheasants Forever and partially funded by Bremer County Pheasants Forever. The seed was applied using Bremer County’s no-till drill seeder with the help of Dave Steere. The old vegetation in that area was sprayed and burned over the course of the previous year to make way for this new prairie seed mix.
Going forward, this area will be mowed monthly at a height of 6-12 inches for the first year or two until native vegetation is able to establish. This area will bring habitat, sequester carbon, filter rainwater, and bring showy colors to a highly visible area of Waverly for years to come.