With three weeks into the 2020-21 academic year, eight of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Bremer County, were above the 15% 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate that would allow districts within those areas to get a waiver to go online for two weeks at a time.
As of Thursday afternoon, Bremer County is at an 18.6% rate. However, so far, neither Waverly-Shell Rock, Janesville, Denver, Tripoli, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley nor Nashua-Plainfield have applied for the remote learning exemption, mainly because their absentee rate is below the 10% threshold.
But it’s the positivity rate that may have medical experts in a quandary. According to multiple media reports over the lawsuits involving the Iowa City and Des Moines school districts and the Iowa State Education Association against the Iowa Department of Education and Gov. Kim Reynolds, the stories state epidemiologists and other doctors and scientists have recommended schools not meet unless the infection rate is below 5%.
During a press conference Thursday at the Iowa PBS studios in Johnston, Waverly Newspapers asked Gov. Kim Reynolds about the higher threshold for Iowa’s schools. She said that raising the rate to 15% accounts for districts in non-urban areas.
“I think the reason we have it a little bit higher is because of some of our rural communities and the number of tests, when we put that into context,” Reynolds said. “It doesn’t take very much if they’re not testing, if the denominator isn’t… impacts the positivity rate because there’s so few testing.
“We tried to balance that with what we’re basing it on statewide.”
She said that as of Thursday, the positivity rates are moving lower. She said there were 51 out of Iowa’s 99 counties that are from 2-7% positivity over the previous 14 days.
“That is why you need to work with your local county public health department and the Department of Public Health to understand what is happening in the area that may be influencing that,” Reynolds added.
State Public Health Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said Iowa officials wanted to tie positivity rates to population and testing levels.
“There may be variations depending on the groups that’s infected that’s driving, for example, virus activity in a particular area,” Pedati said. “In addition to understanding things like percent positivity, we always follow up on each case and perform case investigation and recommend quarantine around that individual, which are important public health measures that we’re going to do, no matter what percent (it) is.
“We continue to look at best available data and ways to adjust and improve and as we learn more and as there is more information that’s available, we’re going to continue to continue to do that.”
REYNOLDS EXPECTS TO JOIN MIDWEST GOVERNORS IN BIG TEN LETTER
On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Indianola, joined in a letter also signed by legislative leaders in four other states in the Big Ten Conference footprint to urge conference Commissioner Kevin Warren and its Committee of Presidents and Chancellors to reconsider their decision to postpone football, along with the other fall sports, to spring.
On Aug. 11, the presidents and chancellors reportedly voted 11-3, with the universities of Iowa and Nebraska and The Ohio State University dissenting, to make the move citing various reported fears due to the novel coronavirus. The Pacific-12 Conference soon followed suit, and the Mid-American and Mountain West conferences also postponed fall sports. However, the other six Division I Football Bowl Subdivision conferences — including the Big 12, Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences — decided to move ahead with football, even though the NCAA cancelled fall championships in the Football Championship Subdivision and Divisions II and III and all other sports.
Michigan State Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield authored the letter. He said the decision by the presidents and chancellors put Big Ten athletes at a disadvantage for future job opportunities, indirectly referring to the possibilities of being drafted in the NFL.
“These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week,” Chatfield wrote. “Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships.
"The Big Ten's current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and — worst of all — for thousands of our local students. The Big Ten should reverse course as soon as possible and do everything possible to help their students restart extracurricular activities safely."
A week prior, President Donald Trump had spoke with Warren about restoring fall football in the Big Ten, calling the conversation “very productive” and that the move “would be good (great!) for everyone.”
“(We’re) on the one yard line,” Trump tweeted.
Reynolds said her office has been working with several other Midwestern governors to draft a letter to Warren that would say the same thing as the legislators’.
“Hopefully, that will go out (Thursday or Friday),” she said.