Where can I go to find answers about the Medicare prescription drug plans? Are mammograms covered by Medicare Part B? What is a Medicare Advantage plan? I’m turning 65 — who can help me understand Medicare? My medications have gotten so expensive I just can’t afford to take them all, is there any help?
Answers to these questions can be found by meeting with a Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselor at Waverly Health Center (WHC). WHC is the SHIIP sponsor for Bremer and Butler counties and the surrounding area.
WHC is pleased to announce that Doug Moss of Waverly recently completed the extensive SHIIP training program and will be assisting prospective and current Iowa Medicare beneficiaries in navigating their insurance choices.
Doug joins seven other SHIIP counselors at WHC. SHIIP provides free informational materials as well as one-on-one assistance with questions and problems related to:
· Medicare Parts A & B Benefits
· Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
· Medicare Advantage Plans
· Medicare Supplement Insurance
SHIIP is a free, confidential counseling program provided by the State of Iowa Insurance Division. SHIIP does not sell, endorse or promote any insurance products.
For more information, call (319) 483-1300 or go to: therightcalliowa.gov.