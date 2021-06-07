The pennies of yesterday are the dollars of today.
That holds true both literally and metaphorically for the newest attraction in Shell Rock, the Shell Rock Aquatic Center.
When the community’s first pool opened in August of 1975, it cost $80,800.
When the aquatic center welcomed its first guests during a soft opening last week, it took slightly over $3 million to plan, fund and build the state-of-the-art facility.
But in both cases, what was at the heart of the initiatives, and at the core of the fundraising drives, was the spirit of this small-town community which keeps going, and keeps giving.
WITH PENNIES FOR THE POOL, JAN NEAL SETS THE STANDARD
In the 1970s, it was Jan Neal, a Shell Rock mom of four, who wanted to better her community and find the money to help build a pool.
She was motivated by the need to see the kids play safely in clean water and under the eyes of lifeguards in the summertime rather than in the river, where her two sons spent most of the Iowa scorchers.
To make the idea a tangible reality, Jan launched a campaign she called Pennies for the Pool.
From 1971 to 1974, she kept writing letters to major newspapers and magazines around the country to solicit pennies from strangers for what was to become the first pool in town in 1975.
She wrote her appeal letters on her typewriter, one at a time, and eventually raised over $16,000 for the cause.
Imagining today such fundraising tenacity without GoFundMe pages or other online tools now available to present-day fund-seekers is a lesson in patience and persistence, but Jan had plenty of both.
“I lit the candle and I kept it going but I had lots of help,” she told Waverly Newspapers on Monday.
Little did she know that 42 years later her feat would become an inspiration for two other Shell Rock mothers — Corrie Ramige and Casey Reints — to launch a campaign called Diving for Dollars for a new aquatic center.
HOW THE FUNDRAISING CHANGED THE TRAJECTORY OF THE PROJECT
In 2017, Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young met up with Reints and Ramige, both with significant experience in fundraising, at the Riverview Café at 202 S. Cherry St. for a planning meeting.
It was typical and informal, as simple as a handshake in the heart of the country, without big pronouncements or a spreadsheet.
But the goal was clear and so was the motivation — there was a definite need in the community to build a new pool.
What had to be done, the low-key mayor said, is for the duo to figure out how to make it happen.
“We knew what we were in for,” Reints said.
Energized by the mayor’s support, the two women put feelers out in the community to enlist a group of like-thinkers who would bring different perspectives and help root the effort in Shell Rock soil.
One by one, their team came together — moms Jessi Frericks-Fasse and Jennifer Stoltenberg, quickly hopped on board, as did Nici Vannordstrand, a small business owner and a mom. Council members Mike Klinefelter and Jared Krull also joined the group, bringing aboard the expertise they had accumulated in serving on local government.
Once the team was complete, they tirelessly knocked on doors, inspired, cajoled, persuaded, and advocated — all in the name of kids and on behalf of the community — and ultimately, drummed up enough good will to make it all happen in a reasonable timeline.
The kickoff for the fundraiser in 2018, timed to coincide with Shell Rock’s signature celebration — the Fourth of July — was a Splash Dash 5K, which raised $1,500, a small step toward the $2.65 million original goal, but a move forward nonetheless.
“We were really happy with the turnout,” Reints said.
It also showed the fundraising team that there was a community will they could count on, and all they had to do is find the way.
Later that summer, the Shell Rock Development Corporation put down the first $10,000, a sign of support the team needed to find a design company to start the project. That October, the SRDC donated another $50,000, and that got the ball rolling.
Meanwhile, the Shell Rock Community Trust came up with a $325,000 challenge grant which required the fundraising team to match the money in private donations. Contributions came in, large and small. (See the donor wall in the sidebar on the left.)
A Breakfast with Santa in December of 2019 wrapped up a year and a half of fundraising, bringing organizers within striking distance of their goal.
TODAY IS THE DAY FOR THE NEW CENTER
From the very first time the doors of the state-of-the-art facility opened on June 4, it became clear that the Shell Rock Aquatic Center is to summer activities what the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show is to the cultural climate of the area: They are both boldly conceived, indispensably relevant and sustainably crafted venues inextricably woven into the identity of this Iowa community.
Out-of-towners looking for refreshing time by the pool would not need a GPS to find their way to 614 Jackson St. in Shell Rock.
What will lead them there as reliably as Google Maps is the chatter of the families, lugging inflatable toys and folding chairs, the scent of sunscreen, mixed with laughter, the disconsonant music of screams of joy and those unforgettable splashes that come from jumping into the clear water from the top of the diving board, feet or head first.
Having an aquatic center with top notch features is a matter of community pride for the town, where the Shell Rock River, lavishly steeped in scenic bounty, draws this parallel to the pool: the river is a gift from nature; the pool is a gift from a generous community that raised the money to fund all the amenities one would find in a bigger city.
The facility features a zero-entry area which allows for increased accessibility, a rock climbing wall, a large slide and a spraying system, as well as a volleyball net and basketball hoops.
On the first Sunday of its opening, families with kids, ranging in age from babies to teens, lounged by the pool, relishing in the afternoon sun.
Since last year many public pools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shell Rock team pushed the opening to 2021. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for mid July.
In a nod to tradition, the pool manager, Jami Cooper, is the granddaughter of Jan Neal, the dynamo behind the penny campaign for the first pool.
Cooper exudes pride as she talks about her family’s connection to her hometown’s history through the legacy of her grandmother.
Before the doors opened to the public, Cooper took her grandmother on a tour of the new aquatic center.
“She cried, she said it was so beautiful,” Cooper said.
Grandmother and granddaughter even wore matching shirts, which read: “Out with the old; in with the new.”
Neal’s shirt, however, told the story of continuity and tradition in her family in two words she had earned the hard way: “Pool Matriarch.”
Asked on Monday how she enjoyed the new pool, Neal was reflective. She said her two sons were lifeguards at the original pool and one of her daughters managed it at one point before her granddaughter took over the job seven years ago.
“One way or another, there has been a Neal in the pool since it started,” the pool matriarch said.
“It is gorgeous, I am so thankful that we are getting a new pool. That’s my biggest pleasure, to go there and see the kids get lessons and swimming and having a good time.”