The City of Waverly has installed three new traffic signal detection cameras at some of the town’s busiest intersections.
The Gridsmart Bell Cameras were put in place at the intersections of East Bremer Avenue and First Street East, West Bremer Avenue and First Street West and Fourth Street Southwest with the driveways of Kwik Star South and Walmart. The City Council approved their purchase from General Traffic Controls, of Spencer, for $56,550 on June 17, and Waverly Utilities installed them on July 9.
According to a memo written by Public Works Director Mike Cherry, the three cameras are part of a multi-phase effort to replace older systems on the city’s 14 traffic signals. Last fall, the city had replaced the cameras at the intersections of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street West, East Bremer Avenue and Third Street East, and Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest/Cedar River Parkway.
The older equipment will be salvaged for parts, Cherry said. The cameras that were there were starting to age out and become obsolete, he added.
The purchase did not have discussion during the June 17 meeting as it was on the council’s consent agenda. That section usually deals with ongoing payments for current projects, smaller purchases already in the city’s budget and liquor and tobacco permits, among others, and would only receive discussion if someone requests that they be pulled to be enacted separately.
According to documentation provided by the manufacturer, the cameras can provide a horizon-to-horizon view of the intersections via a fisheye lens, allowing it to track vehicles through them.
“The capability allows the system to provide true turning counts,” the spec sheet said.
A message on the city’s Facebook page added that the cameras will also be able to detect the presence and quantity of vehicles on the side streets.
The spec sheet says the camera will be able to shoot video in 2,560-by-1,920-pixel resolution with an MJPEG, or Motion-JPEG, format. That means the camera will take individual frames processed as JPEG pictures but interlaced as video.
The cameras can withstand temperatures between 29-below zero and 165 degrees with its quarter-inch aluminum body.
Some commenters on the city’s Facebook page expressed hopes that the new cameras could improve flow along Bremer Avenue. Since the implementation of a road diet from four lanes to three as requested by the Iowa Department of Transportation last fall, many residents have complained about the slower speeds and congestion at certain times of the day.