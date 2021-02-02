Al-Anon Family Groups, a non-profit organization, offers hope and help for those affected by a loved one’s drinking.
Al-Anon Family Groups of Northeastern Iowa has unveiled a new informative website which lists the days and times of local meetings. The website indicates which meetings are held virtually or in person.
In addition to meeting information, the website lists resources for newcomers and members including frequently asked questions, suggestions for newcomers and a member’s blog as well as more information regarding Al-Anon public outreach and Al-Anon events.
People interested in learning more about Al-Anon can visit the website at: http://al-anonneiowa.org or if a computer is unavailable, they can call the local Al-Anon hotline at 319-291-3660.