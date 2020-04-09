Visitors to Janesville noticed something new as they would come off of U.S. Highway 218 at the Barrick Road exit.
The City of Janesville and Signs and Designs of Cedar Falls installed two new welcome signs inside of the west roundabout located near Kwik Star, the Janesville Clinic and Fidelity Bank & Trust.
Josh Petersen and Joe Martindale of Signs and Designs put up the signs during the day on Monday. The signs tout the status of Janesville as the oldest city in both Black hawk and Bremer counties, much like the old signs that were along the former highway at the north and south city limits.