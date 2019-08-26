Aria Arensdorf was smiling widely on Friday morning.
In the hallway of her school, just outside Mrs. Jen Renner’s classroom, where she belongs, the first-grader held a cardboard frame against her chest, said “cheese” smiled.
The words First Day of School colorfully displayed on top of the frame gave a clue to the occasion.
Working diligently to get as many memorable grins captured on her iPad that morning was Abby Weiland, an instructional coach at the Janesville Consolidated School District.
Gently leaning forward to get the best perspective, Weiland snapped Aria’s picture, one of many she would take that day.
Every child’s first day of school is special, as is every teacher’s, but there is something extra special about being a first-grader, on the threshold of what is a long ladder of schooling.
Earlier in the day, Superintendent B.J. Meaney was standing at the edge of the street, waving in school buses, his eyes squinting in the sun.
In short, 2019 had already kicked off.
For Janesville, that meant moving into the brand new classrooms that were added as part of a three-phase expansion, which was approved by the voters on Feb. 6, on a third attempt, with 66.85% approving the bond and 62.31% approving the levy.
The first phase — including classrooms and a hallway — had just opened in time for classes. The second phase, which includes middle school classrooms and an early childhood education center, is in progress, and is expected to be done in about 12 weeks; and the third phase, which is a 750-seat gymnasium and lockers, is planned to open in January 2020.
In the old area of the school, in the last classroom before the new addition, on Friday, Mrs. Megan Cheeseman explained to her students their duties. One of them was to act as the meteorologists for the class.
The designated weather person would be tasked with looking out of the glass door and then, using the conditions and the clothes students are wearing that day, deciding what the weather is. They would then place a note to that effect on the board.
The kids seemed very interested in the assignment.
“You have 178 days of first grade,” Mrs. Cheeseman told the class.
In the new area, Mr. Todd Foelske, one of two male instructors at the elementary level at the school, was beaming quietly in his new role as the third-grade teacher, having taught second-grade for nine years.
In fact, the very first students he taught graduated last year.
“It was fun to see them crossing the stage at graduation,” he said.
Mr. Foelske asked his class to answer some questions and after they diligently penned the responses, he instructed each child to share them as a get-to-know-your-classmate exercise.
“My favorite hobby is eating,” one boy said. “Even though I look skinny, I like to eat.”
“The most important thing in my life is my family and my friends,” another girl said.
“My favorite movie is ‘The Grinch,’” still another girl added.
In the spirit of sharing, this writer asked Mr. Foelske what his favorite subject was.
“Science,” he said without hesitation. He then added that his hobby is coaching soccer, because he loves the outdoors.
Next door to his classroom, Mrs. Anne Graham, also a third-grade teacher, was reading a book called “The Boxcar Children” to her students.
Asked about the new environment, which is climate controlled and spacious, with plenty of natural light, new, ergonomic furniture, Mrs. Graham said it was a great asset and conducive to learning.
She asked the kids how they liked it and many of them said, in a chorus-like response, “Thumbs up!”
Running a school as the construction is under way is its own challenge for all involved, but the good news was that everyone understood that being inconvenienced in the short run is a great problem to have when expansion and improvements are in the works.
The library, for instance, has had to move to a smaller space, in a former fifth-grade classroom, but librarian Meridith Sandlin was not worried that the temporary cramped quarters might interfere with reading habits.
In fact, later in the morning, she was showing students how to navigate the new space and where to look for their favorite books.
The former library area is now taken up by band teacher Katie Limyao and her students who were buzzing with excitement in the early Friday morning filling out paperwork.
Later that morning, Meaney, the superintendent, had a session with seniors, informing them about new policies, new traffic flow and cell phone rules, among other issues.
“Follow the rules and we will not have any issues,” he said.