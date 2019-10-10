On Thursday morning, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its updated volleyball rankings, the sixth iteration since the season began.
The update saw Denver High School's return to the Class 2A rankings after dropping out on Oct. 3, coming in at No. 14.
Fast forward to Thursday night, and the Cyclones suffered a bitter, 3-1 loss to Class 2A opponent Aplington-Parkersburg at home inside the Cyclone Center.
Denver came into the match with a 24-13 season record, far better than the Falcons' record of 10-14. The Cyclones had already beaten this team 2-1, way back on Sept. 14.
But Denver lost all the same, dropping its fourth loss in the past five matches.
Perhaps it's a coincidence that Denver lost on the same day it popped back into the Class 2A rankings?
Freshman Kayla Knowles has a theory.
"This is our first time being ranked in some time," Knowles said after the loss. "We kind of like just freaked out a bit, and we were really frantic. We've been playing frantic lately. We need to just play our game and breath and know it's all going to be ok."
That frantic play could be seen throughout the match's first two sets, both of which were tight, and both of which the Falcons won.
The first set was intensely neck-and-neck. Aplington-Parkersburg led for the majority of the set, but rarely was its lead more than a few points. Denver came back to tie the set at 17-17 and 18-18, but the Falcons pulled away to win 25-20.
The second set was even closer.
Again, the Falcons led for most of the set, but Denver stayed on their heels, never falling behind by much. Eventually, Denver stormed back took a 23-21 lead, which prompted a Falcons' timeout.
The two teams alternated points, until the set-defining play came with the Cyclones leading 25-24. Aplington-Parkersburg had trouble returning a Denver serve, and the Falcons' second hit floated above the baseline, far away from the net.
Falcons' sophomore Kasidy Mohwinkle sprinted toward the back wall, flung her closed fist upward toward the ball and skied it back toward Denver's side. Somehow, the ball traveled high in the air and over into Cyclones' territory, and Denver couldn't return the ball.
The play sent the Falcons' players into a frenzy, and the visitor's bleachers inside the Cyclone Center vibrated. A few plays later, Aplington-Parkersburg took the set, 28-26, and a 2-0 lead.
"So, we've already played AP before, so we kind of knew what was going on," Knowles said. "We kind of just zoned out, I feel like. We didn't remember how to play our game, and we started playing their game. And you can't beat someone at their own game. It's like impossible."
Despite the 2-0 deficit, Denver unsurprisingly didn't give in and made it a match. The Cyclones controlled the third set, which they won 25-17.
"Even if we make mistakes, we can come back," Knowles said. "Always fight back. If it's 2 points, it doesn't matter. Just push."
The fourth set was contentious as well, as the score was tied 13-13 midway through. But AP ultimately pulled away and won 25-21.
Denver will have a chance to get back on track when it hosts South Hardin on Oct. 17.