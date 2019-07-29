There’s no time like fair time.
That’s the motto of this year’s Bremer County Fair.
But you’ve got to see it to believe it and realize how accurately that phrase captures the spirit of the week-long fair.
It kicked off Sunday morning with the farm tractor pull and will end on Saturday night with an NTPA regional truck and tractor pull.
On Monday, a group of tots from Denver headed to the fairgrounds for a field trip.
The kids, who were chaperoned by Sarah Olmstead, their daycare provider, spent most of the morning and the early afternoon there.
Ranging in age from 1 to 3, the kids gathered around a cow exhibit, which featured two buckets, the top one with four “udders,” and the bottom one serving as a milk container.
Mesmerized by the hands-on experience, they squeezed the udders, which squirted clear water.
One kid noted that one of the udders had stopped working, so he moved to another to continue his work.
After some squirting and squeezing, a 2-year-old concluded that the process of milking resembled “pee,” an assessment all the kids appeared to agree with.
Earlier in the day, during the dog show, Adeline Baskett, an 11-year-old student at St. Paul’s in Waverly, was ready to show her dogs, a poodle called Morgan, and a catahoula leopard dog called Zeri.
It was the poodle’s first show, but he acted as if he knew the routine well and even shook paws with this writer.
Another dog, a Sheltie called Dakota, owned by Alexis Wurzer, of Tripoli, was also a charmer. Dakota took part in the showmanship and confirmation show, which, Julie Buss, one of the trainers, described as a “beauty pageant for dogs.”
Young and old will find entertainment and activities at the Bremer County Fair, as there is something for everyone at this family friendly event. For some, the highlight will be Tough Truck Madness, or the combine demolition derby, or the bull riding and mutton busting.
For others, the thrill will come from showing animals, or bidding at the pie auction or running at the scrambles that accompany it, or perhaps voting during the food vendor contest.
The 3-Ring Super Circus and a wild west comedy stunt show will be premiering at the fair. Also, family entertainment will take place throughout the week.
Of course, the cute baby contest on Saturday will be a parent and grandparent favorite. (See fair schedule printed in the July 16 edition of the paper).
Olmstead, the daycare provider, said the fair is a great attraction not just for the kids she babysits, but also for her own children, who will be showing their animals.
“My three kids are showing dairy in the open show,” she said. “They love doing this, they love to hang out at the fair all week, they are part of the Janesville Super Stars 4-H club.”