Marcus Newsom reached a longtime goal of his this season – winning the 2021 men’s Division III outdoor championship.
The Wartburg College men’s and women’s track and field coach, Newsom, a Kansas City, Kansas, native and multi-sport athlete in high school, attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, where he participated in football and track. He earned all-conference honors in both sports.
After receiving his bachelors degree in sociology and a minor in criminal law from Bethany College, Newsom worked as a strength and conditioning coordinator and assistant football coach at Bethany before working as an assistant football and track coach at Mid-American Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.
One year following his time at Mid-American, Newsom came to Wartburg, working as the director of minority recruitment and assistant coach for both football and track teams.
He now serves as the assistant athletic director and director of the cross-country and track programs.
He just completed his 27th year at Wartburg.
Newsom, a six-time United States Track Coaches Association D-III indoor women’s coach of the year and three-time outdoor women’s coach of the year has led Wartburg track to 270 indoor and 308 outdoor D-III All-American meets since 1999.
Under Newsom, the Wartburg women’s teams have attended 20 indoor and 19 outdoor American Rivers Conference championships. He also has taken the men’s team to 11 indoor and 10 outdoor conference championships.
Newsom has coached 230 women outdoor All-American’s, 198 women indoor All-Americans, 78 men outdoor All-Americans and 72 men indoor All-Americans.
He has won eight D-III national championships with the women’s track team throughout his time at Wartburg, with five outdoor national championship titles in 2005, ‘09, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, and three indoor titles in 2009, ‘10 and the ‘12 seasons.
This is his first national championship with the men’s team, and a first for Wartburg men’s track as well.
“We had a great group of determined kids, and they wanted to take full advantage of being able to compete,” Newsom said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 D-III cross- country seasons were canceled.
“I look forward to starting the cross-county season and giving those athletes the chance to compete again,” Newsom said.
Newsom has had many influential coaches in his life, and thanks his mother for his overall success.
“My mother has been the best coach I have ever had, and she’s not a sports coach,” Newsom said.
He also thanked longtime Wartburg wrestling coach Jim Miller and women’s basketball coach Monica Severson for his success.
“I am very fortunate to have amazing coaches and blessed to be surrounded by amazing young athletes,” Newsom said.
“It has been awesome.”