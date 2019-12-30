John Culbertson, Waverly’s staple columnist, is recovering at Bartels after what could have been a debilitating fall.
The 91-year-old is nursing a cracked vertebrae that could have paralyzed him from the waist down, but thankfully, he was spared.
On Dec. 10, John slid and fell while taking the garbage out.
A neighbor passing by heard his cries for help and alerted his wife, Myrna.
“The timing was a God thing,” Myrna said. “We got him, he walked into the emergency room all with a broken neck. If it had not been a God thing, he would have been paralyzed.”
John was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where the doctors opted to put a collar around his neck and let the fracture heal, instead of operating.
A retired in-house attorney and human resource manager at the former Oliver White Tractor Company in Charles City, John has been a celebrated scribe of Waverly’s past.
A Waverly native, he has an insatiable thirst for history and has channeled his immense storytelling gift to contribute greatly to the communities that have raised him by writing a weekly column for the Waverly paper.
He has also written a book called “The Tractor Builders,” which preserves the history of the tractor plant and the people who worked there.
John is resting comfortably in his room and counting his blessings even though he says the neck brace is very uncomfortable.
He gets daily visits from his wife, his pastor and friends, who make his days go faster, so cards and visitors are welcome.
His columns will continue to run in the paper, as he has written his series ahead of schedule.
He is in good spirits, and in his usual good-natured manner, he jokes that in his first picture after the fall, he looks like a raccoon.
“We are very lucky that he wasn’t paralyzed,” Myrna says.