So many things have changed in Carrie Wright’s life since she first walked into the Waverly Newspapers office seven years ago this March.
She had recently graduated from the graphic communications program at Hawkeye Community College looking for a steady job.
The daughter of Dean and Carol Mitchell, and a 2006 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, she found the right fit for a rewarding and challenging job right in her hometown.
Fast forward to 2021. On the personal front, Carrie is a self-described “mama bear” of a delightful 6-year-old with a charming smile called London. She is also the wife of a loving, expressive and hardworking husband called Tom, a.k.a. “Tom-Tom.” They live in a cute house in town, just a mile away from her parents, where both have poured in sweat equity to turn it into a home.
Professionally, Carrie has amassed a lot of awards. This year alone, her work for the Waverly Shopper earned her a second place award in the General Excellence category at the Midwest Free Community Papers annual convention. She also won third place in Best Grocery ad for a piece she designed for the Janesville locker.
She also won the Ad Creation top award, which comes with $100 for the designer and $100 for the office.
Earlier this year, she received second place award for an agricultural ad at the Iowa Newspaper Association.
Meanwhile, she has been juggling all of her duties along with her hobby, photography.
“It is refreshing to see Carrie’s successes on all fronts, knowing how hard she continues to work daily,” said Mel Buzynski, the general manager of Waverly Newspapers. “We are all so very proud of her. She is one of a kind.”