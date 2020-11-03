Fidelity Bank & Trust was recently recognized as the Best Small Bank (under $10 billion is assets) in the state of Iowa by Newsweek in their inaugural edition of ‘America’s Best Banks 2021’.
“This award is a testament to our amazing Fidelity Family. Our team provides an outstanding banking experience to customers. It has always been our priority and mission to provide top-notch service and the best banking products while maintaining the hometown feel.” Jim Kennedy, Jr., Chairman of the Board.
The ranking recognizes banks in a variety of categories that best serve their customers’ needs in today’s challenging times. The independent review took 55 different factors into consideration which are most important to consumers including fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profile.
Newsweek’s Deputy Editor in Chief, Diane Harris pointed to how the pandemic is changing the way that Americans bank and how “those changes, in turn, are creating a new set of challenges and opportunities when it comes to picking the financial institution that best suits our banking needs.” Convenient, reliable mobile and online banking and quality customer service are two leading factors that customers take into consideration when choosing where to bank.
More information about this recognition can be found by visiting https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2021/best-small-banks-state.