INDIANAPOLIS – The National Federation of State High School Associations and the NFHS Network announced custom music solutions provider CMC Neptune as a new corporate partner, the organizations announced Thursday.
After launching Neptune Custom Music Solution in 2009, CMC Neptune expanded with Neptune GameTime, a service that allows schools and universities to create unique “radio stations” for use in their sports venues and weight room facilities.
Utilizing a team of specialists that examines the language and meaning of song lyrics, Neptune GameTime ensures music selections that are suitable for all age groups, saving event coordinators from spending valuable time and energy screening songs. Among its other features, GameTime provides its partners with the ability to craft personalized disc jockey messaging and designate music for specific situations such as pregame, timeouts and baseball and softball walk-up songs, and offers opportunities to generate revenue through station advertisement sales.
Following GameTime, CMC Neptune released Neptune FIT and Neptune FEC – programs designed for fitness centers and family entertainment centers, respectively, as well a second major product line centered on internet safety and digital citizenship called Neptune Navigate, which helped the organization grow from 10 partners in 2010 to more than 1,400.
“CMC Neptune is an excellent fit as a corporate partner for the NFHS, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the fold,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “Thanks to the Neptune GameTime product, high school athletic administrators can trust that the music being played in their facilities is both high-quality and appropriate for everyone in attendance, which allows them to focus their energy on other aspects of their daily agendas.”
As part of the three-year agreement, CMC Neptune will become the “Official Custom Music Solution of the NFHS,” will receive opportunities to advertise on the NFHS website and in the NFHS’ High School Today magazine, will be publicized on NFHS social media channels and will be offered an exhibit space at the annual National Athletic Directors Conference, including the 2020 virtual conference.
“We are very excited to be partnering with the NFHS as their official custom music solution for high school athletics. Our company’s mission – to save our partners time and provide them with peace of mind – aligns well with the mission of NFHS,” said Eric Jontra, Neptune GameTime president and founder. “Neptune GameTime not only enhances the game day experience with carefully screened lyric-safe music, but it also serves as an excellent platform to promote local sponsors and to reinforce good sportsmanship conduct for fans and players alike.”
Cecily Hill, GameTime’s director of revenue, said music enhances the high-energy environment on game days coaches and athletic directors across the country want to implement, and that includes music.
“Profanity filters aren’t enough,” Hill said. “Streaming music providers can filter out music with foul language, but they can’t screen out inappropriate content. High school administrators do not want to be embarrassed by game day music that contains profanity or by music that glorifies drinking, drug use, violence, and sexual activity.
“Unfortunately, that requires hours of careful screening to ensure that the lyrics are family-friendly, time that would be better spent focused on their student-athletes and their program. Neptune GameTime allows high school athletic administrators to reclaim that time – and gives them peace of mind – by providing them with pre-screened music that is 100% lyric-safe.”