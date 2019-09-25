Three weeks of the NFL season are complete, and only eight teams remain unbeaten. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown is “done with the NFL” and is again enrolled at Central Michigan to finish school. It has been a weird start to the NFL season, to say the least.
As if it wasn’t hard enough to take on the Patriots’ offense — even without Brown — their defense has only allowed 14 total points this season. The Jets took a loss, 14-30, and although the unbeaten Patriots allowed 14 points to a below-average Jets team, do not be surprised to see another Super Bowl appearance for New England.
The Bears and Redskins faced off in a classic for Monday Night Football. The Bears had a strong offensive performance, with Taylor Gabriel notching three touchdowns and 75 yards on the day. The Redskins struggled to slow the Bears offense, but it looks like they have promising production from Terry McLaurin, who has scored at least one touchdown in every game thus far. But the Bears were just too much and came out on top 31-15.
The Browns played in a Sunday Night Football game for the first time in 11 years and seemed to have held their own against the Rams for the whole game. Baker Mayfield is struggling early on but has the most talented receiving core surrounding him, so it should not be too hard for the Browns to turn things around. The Rams defense is one of the best in the NFL and Cooper Kupp is making their offense elite. The Rams defeated the Browns 20-13, and the Browns almost pulled off a late game comeback.
Eli Manning was benched, but Daniel Jones was more than ready to help the Giants defeat the Bucs 32-31. An 18-point comeback was led by Jones, and he accounted for four touchdowns, two of which came on the ground. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley will be out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain, but Jones has brought a spark to the Giants that may help them compete this season.
The Chiefs stayed unbeaten in the much-anticipated shootout against the Ravens. Patrick Mahomes continues to obliterate defenses and now has 10 touchdowns this season and has thrown for more than 300 yards per game. The Chiefs are going to be hard to stop this year, and though Lamar Jackson gave his all until the end, the Ravens could not get it done in their 28-33 loss.
The Lions upset the Eagles in Philadelphia, 27-24, and the Lions are undefeated through the first three games.
Although the Cowboys have played three of the league’s worst teams statistically, they are still unbeaten. They took it to the Dolphins with a 31-6 win but will be tested in the next few weeks.
Not all hope is lost for the Saints as long as Teddy Bridgewater continues to play like he did against the Seahawks. The Saints handed a loss to the Seahawks 33-27 and Alvin Kamara continues to be a huge threat to defenses.
The Bills defeated the Bengals to go 3-0 on the season and look like they could be making a playoff run. After a 21-17 win over the Bengals, they have a promising offense and a much improved defense that can stun opposing teams.
Dalvin Cook has the most rushing yards in the league thus far and the Vikings will be a dangerous threat if Cook can keep it up. The Vikings beat the Raiders 34-14.
The 49ers won against the Steelers 24-20. The Texans defeated the Chargers 27-20. Kyle Allen — yes, the Panthers starting quarterback — had four touchdowns in their 38-20 win over the Cardinals.
Gardner Minshew has stepped up and helped carry a win over the Titans 20-7. The Falcons took a tough loss to the improving Colts 24-27. The Broncos are off to a slow start with another loss to the Packers 27-16.
Although some teams are off to slow starts, many teams stepped up in week 3 and the competition is getting more intense. Be on the lookout for the week 4 recap.