Week 4 in the NFL began with a nail-biter on Thursday night between the Eagles and the Packers.
The Packers had a promising first half performance before star wide receiver Davante Adams was sidelined with an apparent foot injury. The Eagles, on the other hand, literally hit the ground running with an impressive running performance from Jordan Howard.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 422 yards, but it was not enough to keep the Packers unbeaten. The Eagles put together a late comeback and put a halt to the Packers' offense to end the game.
The Raiders visited the Colts, and it turned out to be one of the biggest upsets of the week.
The Raiders had a strong offensive performance, scoring a season-high 31 points. The Colts also had an impressive offensive game but could not keep up with the explosiveness of the Raiders. What could have been a 3-1 start for the Colts turned into to a 2-2 start along with the Raiders in their most impressive win thus far.
The Chiefs and Lions played in one of the best games of the season so far.
The Lions took it to the Chiefs right away, scoring on the first drive of the game and putting the Chiefs on their heels. Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns on 291 yards in what turned out to be a shootout between the two teams.
As anybody would expect, the Chiefs had plenty of ways to answer on offense. Surprisingly, in a 34-point win, Patrick Mahomes had zero touchdowns but still threw for 315 yards. All three touchdowns for Kansas City came from rushing attempts, though the Chiefs fumbled the ball a total of four times, losing three.
The Chiefs managed to fight for a comeback and remain unbeaten, but it is time to realize the Lions are no joke this year.
The Rams faced off against the Buccaneers in what most people thought would be an easy win for Los Angeles.
Jared Goff threw for 517 yards (no, that is not a typo) and two touchdowns but also three three interceptions. The Buccaneers took advantage of the Rams' mistakes, as Jameis Winston threw for four touchdowns on 385 yards with only one interception. Chris Godwin had 172 of yards.
The Buccaneers showed up to play, and we will see if they will be able to keep up the same effort next week against the Saints.
As for the New Orleans, they had a tough time trying to take care of the Cowboys. The Saints managed to pull off a win without finding the endzone, and both teams had stellar defensive performances, holding each other to 12 points or less. Both teams — especially the Cowboys — struggled to move the ball at all in the run game. Star running back Ezekiel Elliot had only 35 yards on 18 carries in the loss. Both teams are now 3-1 and looking to bounce back from a struggled performance on the offensive side of the ball.
“Minshew Magic” showed up in Denver as the Jaguars fought until their last breath in a last second field goal to take home a win. Gardner Minshew is continuing to make things happen on offense and making plays to keep drives alive.
Leonard Fournette had a career-high 225 rushing yards and helped the Jaguars take control of the game. The Broncos did not beat themselves though. Joe Flacco threw for 303 yards and threw for three touchdowns in what was the Broncos' best offensive game yet. The Jaguars are 2-2 and Denver is now 0-4 and still has yet to get a takeaway on defense.
The Steelers and Bengals faced off in a winless sunday night matchup. Mason Rudolph went 24 for 28 passing with 229 yards and two touchdowns in a good win for the Steelers. With this win they have moved just one spot from first place in the AFC North with a 1-3 record. As for the Bengals, they are going to need to find a solution and find it fast. The Bengals could not find the endzone once and struggled to move the ball at all against the Steelers defense. With another loss, the Bengals could just start looking to rebuild for next season.
Another week in the NFL is complete and only the Chiefs, Patriots and 49ers remain unbeaten in what looks to be a competitive league this year. Be on the lookout for the week 5 recap.