The biggest storyline of Week 11 came in the form of a new MVP front-runner named Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback pranced around the field with finesse as he helped Baltimore dismantle the Deshaun Watson-led Houston Texans 41-7.
Jackson had 222 yards on 17-of-24 passing while adding 86 yards on the ground. He also tossed four passing touchdowns to three different receivers on the day. As for Watson and the Texans, a chance to take sole possession of the AFC South was tarnished due to a poor offensive outing. In a battle of potential MVPs, Jackson zoomed ahead.
A season-ending suspension was placed on Myles Garrett’s shoulders this week, and two others were punished as well. Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension, and Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension. A fight broke out as Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph, the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, got into it on the field.
Garrett ended up swinging Rudolph’s own helmet at him in a downward strike, which at the time, seemed like it made contact with the skull. Fortunately, the padded bottom of the helmet smacked Rudolph and he walked it off, but not before he got back into Garrett’s face, again. Rudolph ended up being fined and so did both teams. The craziest fight of the year overshadowed a Browns win, 24-7. Garrett has since appealed his suspension.
As for the rest of the league, the playoff picture is clearing up with six weeks remaining. The New England Patriots continue to reign supreme in the AFC East, as they have for the past 20 years. New England defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 in a rematch of Super Bowl 52.
Staying in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs rode a surprising defensive surge to victory where they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17. It was a quiet night for both offenses as it was a mistake-fest. Phillip Rivers, the quarterback for the Chargers, threw four interceptions on Monday Night Football, bringing his total to seven in the past two weeks alone. The win allowed the Chiefs to take the lead in the AFC West by half a game over the Raiders.
Looking at the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints continue to dominate the conference as both racked up wins against NFC foes. The 49ers hold a league-best 9-1 record, while the Saints sneak up behind them with an 8-2 standing. These two are on a collision course for the NFC Championship later this winter and are both seen as the best NFC teams.
One cannot count out the NFC North, though, as both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings make their claims for the one and two seeds in the conference. MVP hopeful Russel Wilson has kept his Seattle Seahawks alive and well with a chance to be the sleeper team to take the crown this year. Keep an eye on them as the season heads into the fourth quarter.
After an exciting and eye-catching week in the NFL, be on the lookout for more weekly updates and storylines here at Waverly Newspapers.