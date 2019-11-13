The 10th week of the NFL 2019 season started with an AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Raiders. The Raiders are improving week by week and continued to show that against the Chargers. Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs have been making plays week in and week out for the Raiders. After this win against the Chargers, they have a shot at making the playoffs if they can keep winning — as long as the Chiefs keep losing. Philip Rivers threw more interceptions than touchdowns and has not had the best season of his career. As for Melvin Gordon, he has helped create a spark for the Chargers offense. After this tough loss, the Chargers are now 4-6 and will most likely need to win out if they want a shot at a wild card.
Patrick Mahomes returned for the Chiefs and did not miss a beat after throwing for 446 yards and three touchdowns. Still, the Chiefs gave up 35 points in a game that should have been in the win category. Instead, the Titans came ready to play and took it to the Chiefs defense after Derrick Henry rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns. With that massive performance, the Titans improved to 5-5 with a game-winning field goal block. The Chiefs may be in trouble if they do not find a rhythm on defense.
The Falcons and Saints faced off in what was supposed to be the most predictable game so far this year. Instead, the now 2-7 Falcons had different plans for the Saints. There were no outstanding stats or players that stepped up in this game, but the Falcons just out-executed the Saints. Michael Thomas did have 13 receptions for 152 yards but it was not enough to even get a single touchdown against the Falcons. Although the Saints lost, they are not in much trouble at 7-2 but need to get back on track.
Another 7-2 team looking to continue to dominate is the Ravens. After giving the Patriots their first loss last week, the Ravens played the worst team record-wise in the NFL right now in the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson again had another MVP performance and threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown. The Ravens are legit and as for the other 31 teams, they are going to have to find a way to maintain Jackson.
In what was most likely the game of the year, the Seahawks traveled to San Francisco to face off against the unbeaten 49ers. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense did all they could to put up points against the outstanding defense of the 49ers, but with a game that had a total of eight sacks combined, defense was the headline. Both quarterbacks threw for over 220 yards and each had 1 touchdown and 1 interception. The game was taken into overtime where both teams struggled to move the ball downfield until the last drive when Russel Wilson did what he does best. A clutch game winning drive put the Seahawks in field goal range to take the last second kick, giving the Seahawks a 27-24 win. The Seahawks improve to 8-2 and the 49ers took their first loss of the season, putting them at 8-1. These two teams will be fun to watch down the homestretch.