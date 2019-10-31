Week 8 of the NFL started off in Minnesota with the Redskins and Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Dalvin Cook continues to impress week in and week out after finishing with 171 all purpose yards and a touchdown to help edge a win over the Redskins. There was not much to be excited about after the first game of the week, but the Vikings are on a roll and have now improved to 6-2. On the other hand, the Redskins are now 1-7 and could not seem to find rhythm Thursday night.
The Broncos traveled to Indianapolis to face off against the Colts in what seemed like a potential great road win for the Broncos until the last two minutes of the game. The Broncos led by one with just under 2 minutes to play when Jacoby Brissett made an outstanding play by escaping a sack in the end zone to find TY Hilton 30 yards downfield and extend the drive. The Colts reached field goal range and the veteran Adam Vinatieri drilled a 51-yard field goal to win the game. After early season-struggles, Vinatieri stepped up and continued to establish himself as an NFL legend, helping the Colts improve to 5-2. The Broncos have seemed to have beaten themselves this year in critical situations and will need to find a way to win if they want any shot at being a contender this year.
The Rams and Bengals traveled to London for an international matchup. After a slow start, the Rams got rolling and made some huge plays. Cooper Kupp is a force to be reckoned with after putting up 220 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Jared Goff finished with 372 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 31 attempts and helped lead the Rams to a win in London. The Bengals are still without a win this season and they have decided that was Andy Dalton's last straw after announcing he will be benched for rookie Ryan Finley. This could be a start to something new considering the Bengals are now 0-8 and probably looking to rebuild.
The Saints dominated in New Orleans against the Cardinals and Drew Brees did not seem to miss a step in his return after five weeks. Brees completed 34 of 43 passes, threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in an outstanding performance by the Saints offense. Without Alvin Kamra, Latavius Murray has been very helpful to the Saints offense and with Kamaras return, they could become the best one, two punch in the backfield of the NFL. The Cardinals could not seem to make something happen to answer the Saints and did not find the endzone once. The Cardinals season is far from over but will need to find a rhythm on offense and step up on defense if they want to possibly see the playoffs.
The Raiders battled in a tough game against the Texans and went punch for punch with an impressive Texans offense. Derek Carr threw three touchdowns on 285 yards and the Raiders offense is operating well almost every week. But they could not keep up with Deshaun Watson and his magician-like play. Watson had three touchdowns of his own and threw for 279 yards and is making impressive, outstanding plays week in and week out. The Texans edged out the Raiders with 14 points in the fourth quarter to take a win 27-24.
Sunday night would have been one of the matchups of the year if the Chiefs had MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have a shootout with Aaron Rodgers but it was still a great matchup that went the distance. Even without Mahomes, the Chiefs offensive weapons found ways to reach the end zone and force the Packers offense to score, but that was no problem for Rodgers. The Packers ended with 34 points and Rodgers threw for three touchdowns on 305 yards, including an insane last minute pass to Aaron Jones to seal the game. Jones had a career night with 226 all purpose yards and two touchdowns to help the Packers offense dominate the Chiefs defense. The Packers have now won five in a row and are looking at a great season if they can continue to outscore their opponents. As for the Chiefs, they are in great shape considering the AFC West is not very threatening this year but they will need to find ways to win.