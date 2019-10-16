Week 6 in the NFL kicked off in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in a matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. After a few decent performances in his first few weeks starting for the Giants, Daniel Jones was shook on Thursday night against the Patriots defense.
With only one touchdown and three interceptions, you could only guess that Tom Brady would take advantage of a large turnover margin. Brady threw for 334 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and for the first time in awhile, people are talking more about the Patriots defense than their offense. The Giants without Saquon Barkley are desperate for an offensive threat and are going to need to help their defense out if they want to start winning more games.
Russel Wilson is still continuing his MVP caliber season and this week, the Browns got a sample. Wilson threw two touchdowns on 295 yards passing and Chris Carson ran all over the Browns defense with 124 yards rushing and one touchdown. The Seahawks improve to 5-1 and are a team that would not be ideal to matchup against right now. Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions but he also rushed for his first career touchdown. Nick Chubb also had a big day on the ground with 122 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns have the weapons to be great but have to find ways to execute.
Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes faced off in an outstanding matchup that could potentially be the next “Brady vs Manning” competition. Watson had 280 yards and one touchdown on 42 attempts and Mahomes went for 273 yards on 35 attempts with three touchdowns. Both quarterbacks have had their better days but these two teams have very promising seasons ahead of them as long as their defenses can contain opponents. Watson and the Texans came out on top with a late fourth quarter drive and the Chiefs have now lost two games in a row.
The Eagles took a tough loss to the Vikings on Sunday and they are now 3-3 this season. The Eagles defense seems to be struggling early on while their offense is doing an okay job moving the ball. Vikings fans were pretty excited about Kirk Cousins performance after throwing four touchdowns on 29 attempts for 333 yards. If Cousins can keep up performances like that along with having Dalvin Cook tearing up the run game, the Vikings have a lot of potential after improving to 4-2.
After Sunday, the 49ers still remain unbeaten after completely shutting down the Rams. The 49ers defense held the Rams to just seven points and Jared Goff had an uncharacteristic 78 passing yards. With only seven points from a rushing touchdown, the Rams will have a lot to improve on this upcoming week. Yet again, the Rams defense is not performing to its potential but that could all change after acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey and trading away Marcus Peters after the loss.
The Broncos defense is starting to catch rhythm after shutting out the Titans. With a superior defensive line and an experienced secondary, we are starting to see the potential that they have to stop opponents. As for the Titans, Marcus Mariota has been benched and Ryan Tannehill has been named the started for next week’s matchup. Derrick Henry has the chance to be an elite running back but the Titans offense as a whole will need to function better after being held to zero points. Both teams are now 2-4.
The Jets got Sam Darnold back and they came out firing. Darnold hit Robby Anderson on a 92 yard touchdown in the first quarter and from then on, the Jets kept their foot on the pedal. Darnold finished with 338 yards and two touchdowns after being out for two weeks with an illness. The Cowboys on the other hand, are starting to play some more competition on their schedule and find themselves in a tough spot. Ezekiel Elliot played a good game but it was not enough to overcome the 21 point deficit the Jets had early on. The Cowboys move to 3-3 and will need to step it up if they want to compete for the rest of the season.
On Monday night, the Packers and Lions had a battle until the last second when Mason Crosby kicked the game winning field goal. Just the drive before that, Iowa native Allen Lazard scored a touchdown to bring the Packers just two points shy of taking the lead. The last drive of the game, Lazard had three more catches to finish with four catches for 65 yards. Jamal Williams ended with 104 yards on just 14 carries. Aaron Rodgers was on the money all game while his receivers seemed to struggle besides Lazard. The Lions could not seem to find the endzone even after several chances in the red zone. It was a memorable night for Iowa State graduate Allen Lazard and he will most likely be seeing the field a lot more after high praise from Rodgers.