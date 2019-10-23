The end of Week 7 came with a few surprises for the NFL. Though the Patriots and 49ers still remain unbeaten after this week, they are still making big moves to go all in for this season. The Patriots decided to add to their elite receiving core by trading for Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu and in return gave away a 2020 second round pick to the Falcons. The 49ers acquired Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 fifth round pick in exchange for 2020 third and fourth round picks to the Broncos. Both the Patriots and the 49ers are making smart moves in these trades but as for the Falcons and the Broncos, they may be looking to rebuild for next season with how their decisions to trade these talented athletes away.
Week seven of the NFL started off with an AFC West showdown between the Broncos and the Chiefs. The Broncos took their fifth loss of the season and were held to just six points. Denver is in need of a spark on both their offense and defense and after trading away Sanders, they are even more desperate for playmakers on offense. As for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap and left the game early in the second quarter. Though he will only miss three or four weeks, the Chiefs have a tough run on their schedule coming up and will need to find ways to win without their MVP quarterback. The Chiefs still played well on Thursday night and their defense was what helped them take home a win.
The Rams pummeled the Falcons in Atlanta with what was probably the Rams most impressive defensive game yet. Maybe Jalen Ramsey was worth the trade after all and the Rams defense will be what it has been sought out to be. The Falcons were without Matt Ryan after suffering an ankle injury and their offense could not seem to click. With only scoring ten points and giving up 37, the Falcons moved to 1-6 on the season and are not looking so hot thus far.
The Bills and Dolphins matched up in Buffalo with what most people thought would be a blow out. Though the Bills were down most of the game, Josh Allen kept them alive with 202 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Bills moved to 5-1 and have had one of their best starts to a season in a long time. The Dolphins, now 0-6, attempted an onside kick with a minute and 45 seconds to go in the fourth quarter and instead of getting the ball back, Micah Hyde returned the kick for a touchdown. That about sums up the Dolphins season so far.
The Packers, or Aaron Rodgers, put on a show against the Raiders in Green Bay scoring 42 points. Rodgers threw for 429 passing yards and five touchdowns with only 6 incompletions. With a performance like that, it would be tough to lose. The Raiders tried to keep up but with the way Rodgers and the Packers moved the ball, they could only do so much on offense. Darren Waller is living up to his new contract after hauling in two touchdowns and 126 receiving yards in their loss. The Raiders are now 3-3 but have plenty to be encouraged about.
The Colts hosted the Texans in an AFC South matchup and Jacoby Brissett showed up to play. Brissett had four touchdowns on 26/39 passing attempts with 326 passing yards and he outdueled Deshaun Watson who only had one touchdown and two interceptions. The Colts are looking to be a frightening team if their offense can continue to click because their defense has taken care of business almost every week. The Texans are not far behind the Colts though, losing by only a touchdown, they have the ability to win the AFC South if they can find that extra edge.
The Ravens went to Seattle and came prepared to win whether it was rain, sleet or snow. Lamar Jackson had 143 passing yards but also had 115 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Not only was their offense clicking on all cylinders, the Ravens defense had two touchdowns and shut down Russel Wilson at home. Wilson and the Seahawks offense struggled to keep the ball in their possession and gave the Ravens opportunities to turn turnovers into points. This game turned out to be a great matchup and both teams have some positives moving forward.
The Saints are now 5-0 in their last five games and without Drew Brees, they are still a dangerous team after beating the Bears. The Eagles loss to the Cowboys in a rivalry matchup and Philadelphia needs to figure out what they are doing wrong and soon. The Jets were shutout against what seems to be the unstoppable Patriots defense and Bill Belichick is still outsmarting every opposing team. With much more going on around the league, stay tuned for more weekly updates and recaps.