After just two weeks of NFL football, six teams are without their starting quarterback and seven if you include Andrew Luck's retirement. The Jets were without Sam Darnold due to mononucleosis and took a devastating loss to the Browns 23-3. Odell Beckham Jr. came back to MetLife stadium and set a career high 89-yard touchdown and finished the game with 6 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown.
The Saints and Rams faced off in a rematch from last year's AFC championship game and this time around was a lot less dramatic. Drew Brees left the game early with an injury to his throwing hand leaving the Saints out to dry. The Rams took complete advantage and came out with a 27-9 win.
The Steelers are now 0-2 to start the season but even worse news for the Steelers was losing Ben Rothlisberger to a season ending elbow injury. The Seahawks managed to come out on top with a 28-26 win and Seattle is looking good to start the season.
Gardner Minshew stepped up for the Jaguars with Nick Foles being out with a broken collarbone. Minshew played well and the Jaguars fought a good game but the Texans took a victory in a tight game, winning 13-12.
The Panthers took a tough loss to the Buccaneers and Cam Newton is not looking like Cam Newton. As of now, he is out with a foot injury and no time table of when he will return. The Panthers did what they could but the Buccaneers took home a win 20-14.
Jimmy Garoppolo is turning out to look like the franchise quarterback the 49ers were hoping for. The Bengals struggled to stay with the 49ers in a 41-17 loss. The Bengals are struggling early on and look to be in desperate need of their star receiver A.J. Green and a stronger defensive unit.
The Vikings took a loss to the Packers 21-16. Aaron Rodgers continues to make plays happen for the offense but still does not seem to be getting along with head coach Matt LaFleur. Dalvin Cook is looking very good. After just two weeks, he is up for discussion for being the best running back in the NFL but Kirk Cousins has to show up and be better for their offense.
After the late retirement of Andrew Luck, the Colts were thought to be in desperate need of help. Well, they are now 1-1 and look like they may still have a chance at the playoffs in the AFC. Jacoby Brissett is playing good ball and they have the weapons on offense and defense to be a great team. The Colts left Tennessee with a 19-17 win over the Titans.
The Bills are 2-0 for the first time in five years and they grabbed a win over the Giants 28-14. Eli Manning is being benched and the Giants have decided to take their chance to start sixth overall pick Daniel Jones. The Giants may be looking to rebuild already after two weeks to the new NFL season.
Lamar Jackson is rolling on offense and the Ravens are now 2-0 after their win over the Cardinals 23-17. Next week, the Ravens will be put to the test as they face the Chiefs who look as well as they did when their season ended last year. The Chiefs will be coming off their 28-10 win against the Raiders, and Kansas City versus Baltimore is anticipated to be a very exciting game with lots of touchdowns.
The Falcons and the Eagles had a great sunday night matchup and both teams battled until the last whistle blew. Julio Jones struck a clutch 54-yard touchdown to put Atlanta up 24-20 and although the Eagles had a chance at a game winning drive, they were stopped just inches on fourth down.
The Bears may have finally found a kicker to make game-winning field goals. Chicago defeated the Broncos 16-14 in a crazy ending game leaving the Broncos questioning what it is they need to do to improve this season.
The Patriots blew out the Dolphins 43-0. The Cowboys came out with victory over the Redskins 31-21 and the Lions rallied to beat the Chargers 13-10. With plenty of action to come week by week, stay tuned for more weekly updates.