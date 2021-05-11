At the four North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Graduation Ceremonies on Friday, May 7, nearly 700 graduates were recognized as earning nearly 900 Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates during the 2020-21 Academic Year.
Several Honors and Awards were also presented. NIACC’S Class of 2021 represents 11 countries, 19 states and 117 Iowa communities. Those marked with an asterisk were mid-year grads. Honors in parentheses.
Area students receiving NIACC degrees included the following:
ALLISON: Matthew R. Davis, Benjamin Thomas McConaughy, Andrew Steven Morton, Haylee Autumn Niemann and Sydnie Lea Slocum.
BRISTOW: Trevor Alan Brinkman (Hall of Fame candidate [all A’s] and Phi Theta Kappa).
- CLARKSVILLE: Dawson James Holub.
- GREENE: Joy Angela Anderson, Cody Brynt Case, Kristin Janae Dralle, Sarah Jane Goodrich, Jared Andrew Hummel, Miranda Kay Joebgen, Karter Paul Junker, Amanda Lynn Menken, Amy Lynn Novak, Aubrie Ann Obermier, Beau Jonathon Thompson, Logan Carl Wiegmann and Connie J. Yerkes.
- NASHUA: Jessica Mae Harrington (Phi Theta Kappa), Kathleen Danielle Hinz, Zachary David McDonald and Aubrey C. Olson.
TRIPOLI: Kelsey Caroline Nuss and Shianna R. Robbins.
WAVERLY: Katelyn Ellen Brandt (Elmer and Gladys Wessels Endowed Scholarship) and Kayla Marie Pickett.