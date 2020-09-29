MercyOne is pleased to welcome Jenna Niccolls, PA-C to MercyOne Medical Group. Ms. Niccolls joins the new weight loss surgery team at MercyOne Cedar Falls Weight Loss Center & Bariatric Surgery led by Dr. Moiz Dawood.
“I’m excited to be a member of a great team,” Niccolls said. “My goal is to learn as much as I can from them and bring that knowledge to my patients. As a provider, I hope to provide the best care to my patients that I can.”
Ms. Niccolls received her Bachelor of Science from Wartburg College in Waverly in 2017, and completed her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Des Moines University in Des Moines in 2020. “My job is most rewarding when I am able to work with a patient to help them understand their diagnoses and provide them with a treatment plan that fits their lifestyle,” she said.
Ms. Niccolls lives in Cedar Falls. She enjoys reading, golf, going for walks and spending time with friends and family.
You will find Jenna Niccolls, PA-C at MercyOne Cedar Falls Weight Loss Center & Bariatric Surgery, located at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, 515 College Street, Suite 2800. Patients can call 319-268-3990 to schedule an initial consult with Dr. Moiz Dawood. Learn more about the program by visiting MercyOne.org/weightlosssurgery.