Nicolle Berends, 29, of Allison, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Nicolle Guenn Berends was born May 18, 1991, the daughter of Michael Gene Stanbrough and Melinda Sue Berends in Mason City, Iowa. She graduated from North Butler High School in 2009. Nicole worked at Casey’s General Store and at multiple food service jobs.
She enjoyed sunflowers and irises, plants, cats, makeup, music, watching stars, the sun and the moon, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Her greatest passion was spending time with her kids and family.
Survivors are her fiancé, Nyle Jordan Berger, of Allison; three sons, Cyrus Russel Berger, Atticus Layne Berger and Zelias Gray Berger; mother, Melinda Berends, of Waverly; father, Michael (Heather) Stanbrough, of Marble Rock; and brothers and sisters, Paige Stanbrough, Gabriella Berends, Keeley Stanbrough, Sawyer Stanbrough, Brooke Irwin and Andrew Irwin. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Martha Berends and cousins, Nathan Burkett and Billy Miller.
Nicolle’s body has been cremated and the there will be a memorial visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Allison Cemetery. Memorials may be directed the family for a later designation in Nicolle’s name. Online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
