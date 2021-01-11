A district court judge found a Fairbank man not guilty by reason of insanity when he killed his son during a verdict hearing held Monday via Zoom following a bench trial held in November.
Judge DeDra Schroeder said that Daniel Niebuhr, 60, was acting with “malice aforethought” but was in a psychotic episode when he killed his son, Brock, 36, of Dike, while the younger man was watching the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Brock Niebuhr had agreed to stay with his father following an incident on March 22, 2019, before the defendant shot his son in the back of the neck.
As a condition of the ruling, Schroeder order Niebuhr to be transported the Iowa Medical and Classification Center to be later committed into the Iowa Mental Health Institute system for evaluation. A hearing will be held at a later date.
Niebuhr's defense attorneys, Chad and Jenifer Frese of Marshalltown, did not deny that he shot his son, who was sitting on a sofa watching basketball on TV. They are seeking a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict, labeling the killing as a "psychotic event."
Prior to the killing, Niebuhr had been diagnosed and prescribed 'anti-psychotic and mood-stabilizing medication." He had also been committed for 10 days in February at Allen Medical Center. At some point after being discharged, he stopped taking medication and was off it the day of the killing.
Bremer County Attorney Kasey Earl Wadding argues that despite Niebuhr's mental illness and odd behavior before the killing and after his arrest, the father willfully, deliberately and with premeditation killed his son.
"A person is 'sane' if, at the time he committed the criminal act, he had sufficient mental capacity to know and understand the nature and quality of the act … and had sufficient mental capacity and reason to distinguish right from wrong as to the particular act," Wadding wrote in his rebuttal of the defense's closing argument.
Wadding noted in his closing summation that, among other things, Niebuhr had the wherewithal to choose the type of handgun to use and to test it before quietly approaching his unsuspecting son and shooting him the the back of the head. Afterwards, he loaded rifles and lined them up on the porch on the roadside of his home "believing his life was going to be taken to pay for what he had done," Waddington wrote.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing arguments were submitted in writing to Schroeder in December.