MercyOne welcomes Nicole Nielsen, ARNP, to MercyOne Waterloo Urgent Care. She is a nurse practitioner who joined MercyOne Medical Group this month.
Nielsen is excited to be joining the MercyOne team and says, “I chose to practice at MercyOne because their vision and mission statements directly align with me personally. MercyOne is an outstanding organization and provides the best care for each individual patient, in every instance.”
Helping others and making a difference are big reasons why Nielsen decided to pursue a career in medicine. She says, “Caring for patients as people really is at the heart of medicine and it is an absolute privilege to be able to help people when they’re at their most vulnerable.”
Nielsen earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 2009 and later went on to earn her Master of Science – Family Nurse Practioner degree in 2018, both from Allen College. Prior to joining MercyOne, she worked at Cedar Valley Medical Specialists.
Nielsen lives in Cedar Falls and enjoys golfing in her spare time. You can find her at Waterloo Urgent Care, 2710 St. Francis Dr., Suite 111, and Bluebell Road Urgent Care, 226 Bluebell Road in Cedar Falls.