Waverly-Shell Rock accomplished something it has never done before, while also serving up some revenge Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
Kenzie Roling’s overtime goal lifted No. 1-ranked Class 2A W-SR to a 2-1 victory over No. 10-ranked Class 2A Cedar Rapids Xavier in one of the most anticipated matches of the season.
It was the first win over the Saints for the Go-Hawks in program history. The two programs have squared off six times dating back to 2011, and the Go-Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday.
Xavier (7-3) scored first and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Senior Macy Smith netted the equalizer for W-SR (9-2) in the second half before Roling scored in overtime. Roling also finished with an assist, as did senior Siri Ott. Freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena made eight saves.
The rematch of the 2019 Class 2A state final was close throughout. W-SR outshot Xavier 12-10, including an 8-7 edge in shots on goal. Both squads had six corner kicks.