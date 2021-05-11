Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2021 W-SR girls soccer team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Amber Hoth, Morgan Aikey, Anna Stromberg, Macy Smith, Brinley Meier and Adrianna Westendorf. Middle row: Kamryn Umthum, Kallee Potratz, Kenzie Roling, Addison Harn, Alli Seegers, Gabby Baumhover, Lindsey Overmann, Maria Cooper, Carly Steiert, Annika Behrends, Natalie Burman, Linnea Beckstrom and Anya Drenkow. Back row: Emma Hansel, Addison Schut, Karissa Oldenburger, Ella Mason, Kailey Hervol, Sasha Wilson, Siri Ott, Avery Meier and Cami Tatroe. Not pictured: Katelyn Eggena, Chloe Chesnut, Innocence Collins, Isabella Hoelscher and Addison Juhl.

 Tyler Poslosky/Waverly Newspapers/

Waverly-Shell Rock accomplished something it has never done before, while also serving up some revenge Thursday in Cedar Rapids.

Kenzie Roling’s overtime goal lifted No. 1-ranked Class 2A W-SR to a 2-1 victory over No. 10-ranked Class 2A Cedar Rapids Xavier in one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

It was the first win over the Saints for the Go-Hawks in program history. The two programs have squared off six times dating back to 2011, and the Go-Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday.

Xavier (7-3) scored first and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Senior Macy Smith netted the equalizer for W-SR (9-2) in the second half before Roling scored in overtime. Roling also finished with an assist, as did senior Siri Ott. Freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena made eight saves.

The rematch of the 2019 Class 2A state final was close throughout. W-SR outshot Xavier 12-10, including an 8-7 edge in shots on goal. Both squads had six corner kicks.

Trending Food Videos