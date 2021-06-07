Cross off another one.
A preseason index of attainable goals became shorter as the sun set on the warmest day of the year Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, shut out Western Dubuque, 10-0, in the Region 6 final at Rada Field to advance to the state tournament, which kicks off Tuesday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Senior Kenzie Roling paced the Go-Hawks (16-2) with six goals, while junior Macy Smith and sophomore Anna Stromberg each scored a pair. Roling’s sixth goal in the 61st minute invoked the mercy rule.
It was the Go-Hawks’ sixth straight shutout and the 12th of the season.
The No. 1 overall seed, W-SR heads to Des Moines riding a 15-match winning streak. It faces No. 8 seed Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-5) at 12:30 p.m. today.
“We were talking about it the other day,” Roling said. “Going to state is an expectation on our goal list. But, that being said, we had to get it done (Friday) to go to state. We’re really excited about it.”
Western Dubuque didn’t just roll over – despite what the final score showed; W-SR had to work for every possession, every inch of open grass.
Bobcats junior goalkeeper Faith Krapfl stood tall in the opening minutes, denying a plethora of high-quality scoring chances, which kept the match scoreless. Go-Hawks junior Morgan Aikey ripped a shot from the right corner, and classmate Macy Smith tried to pump in the rebound, but Krapfl gobbled it up. Roling, the state’s leading scorer and University of Iowa signee, saw her attempt from inside the box denied in the sixth minute, as did sophomore teammate Anna Stromberg.
While W-SR struggled to finish its chances during the opening few minutes, it also saw a defensive scheme it hadn’t seen in weeks: High pressure in the offensive third. A small adjustment was needed. It didn’t take long.
Roling emerged from a scramble in front of the Western Dubuque goal and knocked a shot past Krapfl for a 1-0 W-SR lead in the seventh minute.
“We figured out their formation a little bit better,” said Roling, who enters today’s quarterfinal with 68 goals this season. “I understand where that sloppiness came from. But once we understood that we needed to play the ball a little bit quicker, I think we got it under control.”
Indeed.
Stromberg doubled the Go-Hawks’ lead after rocketing a shot that bounced off the bottom of the crossbar and crossed the goal line before rolling back into the field of play for a 2-0 advantage in the 14th.
Roling scored three more times before halftime to bust the game open and widen W-SR’s lead to 5-0.
“Ultimately, we knew what we needed to do, and I think we came out and did that,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said. “Obviously, things were a little rusty in some capacities, but it’s been a few weeks since we’ve played a team that’s tested us and played a little higher pressure like Western Dubuque did (Friday night). But that was great for us to see and a good adjustment for us to get back into the swing of things. (We) ultimately found some good runs in the attack and capitalized on some of those opportunities.”
A big difference in the first half, aside from the lopsided score, was the Go-Hawks’ ability to adjust on the fly – no pun intended. So often this season, the Go-Hawks’ top line has not faced constant pressure. Instead of sprinting down either side of the pitch and creating a scoring lane or dribbling through the middle, they had to be more patient and possess in the tough areas of the offensive third.
“We’ve had a lot of different teams try different things against us this year, which is not something we’ve necessarily seen over the years past,” Greiner said. “But each and every game, we’ve talked through those scenarios and problem-solved them, and the girls have done a great job of responding to the different things we’ve shown them and done. And we’ve worked on those things in practice against different things, so once they see them, they’re pretty quick to adjust, recognize where the space is and capitalize on it.”
Stromberg scored her second of the match in the 45th minute to make it 6-0 W-SR. The goal was Stromberg’s 22nd of the season, which is tied for fifth in Class 2A.
Smith, another swift-footed threat up top, scored a pair of second-half goals. Her 10th of the season made it 8-0 Go-Hawks in the 57th minute. Roling found the back of the net twice more in a two-minute span. Her sixth goal of the night arrived in the 61st minute to invoke the mercy rule, 10-0.
With the match ending 20 minutes early, one would’ve thought a full-on celebratory postgame celebration was in the mix.
Smiles were aplenty, but the Go-Hawks were all business.
They are hungry for more. They are eager to avenge the heartbreak and agony of seasons past. The fire burning inside them to cross off every last goal continues to burn bright.
“We have a tradition here, and it’s a fun one,” Greiner said. “The girls have grown up around the program, being the ball girls when they were watching people like (former W-SR -player and coach) Chelsea Fry set records and get to the state tournament. They’ve grown up and they’ve waited their turn, and they’re excited for it to be their turn.”
W-SR 10,
WESTERN DUBUQUE 0
Halftime: 5-0.
Goals: W-SR, Roling, 7th. W-SR, Stromberg, 14th. W-SR, Roling, (Smith), 19th. W-SR, Roling, 35th. W-SR, Roling, 40th. W-SR, Stromberg, 45th. W-SR, Smith, 46th. W-SR, Smith, 57th. W-SR, Roling, 60th. W-SR, Roling, 61st.
Shots: Western Dubuque 2, W-SR 50. Shots on goal: Western Dubuque 1, W-SR 33. Saves: Western Dubuque 23 (Krapfl), W-SR 1 (Eggena).
Corner kicks: Western Dubuque 0, W-SR 10. Offsides: Western Dubuque 0, W-SR 2. Fouls: Western Dubuque 2, W-SR 9.